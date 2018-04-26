Icasa To Reveal Whether Data Prices Will Fall

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) decision on whether data prices will be reduced is expected to be released on Thursday.

The regulator held a critical-thinking forum themed "Conversation On Voice And Data Costs" to debate the plight of consumers and discuss measures to make the cost of communication affordable.

The forum included academia, civil society, government, network providers and analysts.

There have been widespread complaints by consumers about high data prices, leading to the #DataMustFall movement. One of the movement's strategies was for consumers not to use any data on Wednesday, in an attempt to force a rethink by networks they believe are ripping them off.

Of the six biggest African markets, South Africa's data prices are by far the highest.

ICASA's decision on data costs to be made public today. ICASA save us from these abusive relationships. No one is worse than Vodacom when it comes to data costs. — Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) April 26, 2018

We tired with high #datacosts .Icasa must do the right thing today pic.twitter.com/R9JObpHoQ1 — Lawrence Ⓜosito (@Papiki_Mosito) April 26, 2018

Good morning South Africa. Did you know that 1GB of data costs R14.50 in Egypt? I don't want to hear anyone say SA is the USA of Africa! pic.twitter.com/vDwM3ZJw6u — Ricky (@notriky) April 24, 2018