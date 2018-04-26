All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    26/04/2018 10:37 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Icasa To Reveal Whether Data Prices Will Fall

    There have been widespread complaints by consumers about high data prices, leading to the #DataMustFall movement.

    ViewApart via Getty Images

    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) decision on whether data prices will be reduced is expected to be released on Thursday.

    The regulator held a critical-thinking forum themed "Conversation On Voice And Data Costs" to debate the plight of consumers and discuss measures to make the cost of communication affordable.

    The forum included academia, civil society, government, network providers and analysts.

    There have been widespread complaints by consumers about high data prices, leading to the #DataMustFall movement. One of the movement's strategies was for consumers not to use any data on Wednesday, in an attempt to force a rethink by networks they believe are ripping them off.

    Of the six biggest African markets, South Africa's data prices are by far the highest.

    Related Coverage

    MORE:cellphonesdatamustfallICASAIndependent Communications Authority of South AfricaNewsSouth Africa