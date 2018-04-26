IN PICTURES: Have A Look Inside One Of The Luxury Jets Christo Wiese Is Selling

HuffPost on Wednesday reported that Christo Wiese, the embattled former chairperson of scandal-hit Steinhoff, is selling two private jets.

One of these, a Boeing Business Jet valued at $78-million (~R970-million), which is based on the 737 model and can carry more than 150 passengers, has been fitted to provide creature comforts for 18 passengers. It has two lounges (one forward and one back), two four-seat dining tables, as well as an entertainment system. The plane also has a master bedroom in the aft section, that contains a double bed and en-suite bathroom with a shower.

Have a look inside the luxurious private plane:

Going Like A Boeing: Wiese's Luxury Business Jet



