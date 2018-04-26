All Sections
    26/04/2018 08:59 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    IN PICTURES: Have A Look Inside One Of The Luxury Jets Christo Wiese Is Selling

    It has two lounges (one forward and one back), two four-seat dining tables, as well as an entertainment system.

    HuffPost on Wednesday reported that Christo Wiese, the embattled former chairperson of scandal-hit Steinhoff, is selling two private jets.

    One of these, a Boeing Business Jet valued at $78-million (~R970-million), which is based on the 737 model and can carry more than 150 passengers, has been fitted to provide creature comforts for 18 passengers. It has two lounges (one forward and one back), two four-seat dining tables, as well as an entertainment system. The plane also has a master bedroom in the aft section, that contains a double bed and en-suite bathroom with a shower.

    Have a look inside the luxurious private plane:

    Going Like A Boeing: Wiese's Luxury Business Jet

    READ FULL STORY: Christo Wiese Flogging Two Luxury Private Jets

