Mzansi, Tyler Perry Sees You!

Suspense thriller "Acrimony" opened in South African cinemas on March 29 and has proven a hit with audiences — especially in South Africa.

The film's writer and director, Tyler Perry, took to Twitter to thank Mzansi for the support.

"I see you South Africa!! You set a box-office record for 'Acrimony' a few weeks ago. Now we're still holding strong! I've got to plan a trip to say thank you!" he said on Twitter.

I SEE YOU SOUTH AFRICA!! You set a box office record for Acrimony a few weeks ago. Now we're still holding strong!! I've got to plan a trip to say thank you!! pic.twitter.com/693GW7qLtN — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 25, 2018

South Africans were quite excited about the idea of having the Hollywood star visiting.

We've been waiting for you ever since "the diary of a mad black woman" pic.twitter.com/nHKYxDDHh7 — Rainbow (@MsKhahliso) April 25, 2018

Well done 👍🏽 @tylerperry , the movie 🎥 was absolutely amazing 😉 took me back to #DairyOfAMadBlackWomen, please tour South Africa 🇿🇦 with your breath taking stage productions and please bring @Hattie and @Bam along ❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 — Mansur Benhalie (@magiq_mansur) April 25, 2018

Bring Madea along 😅😅😅 — Ndumiso T. Simelane (@NdumisoThemba) April 25, 2018

Acrimony is a must watch👑. I value the concept behind it — Rayl (@RahabaMahomaile) April 25, 2018

Perry is best-known for the Madea comedy franchise (starting with the hit "Diary Of A Mad Black Woman") — a franchise which he wrote and starred in, playing intimidating granny Madea in drag. He has produced and directed several other popular films.