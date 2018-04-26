All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/04/2018 12:27 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Mzansi, Tyler Perry Sees You!

    The renowned actor and producer took to Twitter to thank South Africans for watching his latest offering, "Acrimony".

    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Tyler Perry.

    Suspense thriller "Acrimony" opened in South African cinemas on March 29 and has proven a hit with audiences — especially in South Africa.

    The film's writer and director, Tyler Perry, took to Twitter to thank Mzansi for the support.

    "I see you South Africa!! You set a box-office record for 'Acrimony' a few weeks ago. Now we're still holding strong! I've got to plan a trip to say thank you!" he said on Twitter.

    South Africans were quite excited about the idea of having the Hollywood star visiting.

    Perry is best-known for the Madea comedy franchise (starting with the hit "Diary Of A Mad Black Woman") — a franchise which he wrote and starred in, playing intimidating granny Madea in drag. He has produced and directed several other popular films.

    MORE:AcrinomyEntertainmentHollywoodMadeaTyler Perry