North West Violence Claims Third Victim

A third person has been killed during violent protests in the North West, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. Police reportedly confirmed that a man was shot dead by police in Joubertson during anti-Supra Mahumapelo protests.

SAPS spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone reportedly said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was investigating the matter.

"We can confirm that a case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Ipid on a murder that is allegedly related to the ongoing violent protests in Jouberton."

Violent protests in the North West have been going on since last week, as residents call for Mahumapelo to step down as premier.

The protests claimed their first victim when a man was killed last Thursday while fleeing from the police. Police apparently gave chase after the man and others were seen looting a shop. The man's car hit a pole and he was killed.

On Tuesday, police confirmed to News24 that a 16-year-old boy was killed during the protests, but provided no further details. A case of murder was being investigated, police said. Mokgwabone told News24 that the violence continued this week, with buildings set alight and shops looted on Monday. Police officers were reportedly attacked.

A school in Stella was reportedly said alight on Tuesday morning while 11 people were arrested in Christiana for possession of stolen goods.

Meanwhile, some members of the ANC's national working committee are set to meet with party structures in the province this week, according to eNCA. President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his U.K. trip last week, and senior ANC leaders met behind closed doors to discuss the issue. They asked for time to consult on what should happen next.