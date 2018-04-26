All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    26/04/2018 14:14 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Semenya Ruling – South African Fans Are Furious

    The IAAF's new eligibility regulations for female athletes could greatly impact Caster Semenya's career.

    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Caster Semenya after winning the Women's 800m Final at the World Athletics Championships in the London Stadium, London, U.K. August 13, 2017.

    Caster Semenya's reign as the queen of middle-distance running may come to an end this year, following a new hyperandrogenism rule that could stop the Olympic and World 800m champion from running the race in future.

    The International Association of Athletics Federations [IAAF] approved the proposal, which was first raised in March, to set a limit on the permissible naturally produced testosterone in female competitors running 400m, 800m and 1,500m races.

    Social-media users have come out guns blazing in support of their golden girl:

    The rule will force Semenya either to take testosterone-lowering medication to reduce her naturally occurring testosterone levels, or switch to longer-distance events. It will come into effect from November 1, 2018.

    MORE:Caster SemenyaIAAFNewssport