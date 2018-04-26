Semenya Ruling – South African Fans Are Furious

Caster Semenya's reign as the queen of middle-distance running may come to an end this year, following a new hyperandrogenism rule that could stop the Olympic and World 800m champion from running the race in future.
The International Association of Athletics Federations [IAAF] approved the proposal, which was first raised in March, to set a limit on the permissible naturally produced testosterone in female competitors running 400m, 800m and 1,500m races.
Social-media users have come out guns blazing in support of their golden girl:
If only we had a choice of hw we shud b when we r born ..it breaks ma heart 2hear these news abt our golden girl #handsoffcaster— jabu (@jabuntloko) April 26, 2018
We must say to western standards of femininity - what rubbish is that!!!! The IAAF hatred in Caster Semenya is sickening #CasterSemenya #HandsOffCaster— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) April 26, 2018
They never want to see #BlackExcellence prospering and flourishing. 😑😑#HandsOffCaster pic.twitter.com/InIeA0M8s1— Tlhogii_McFenty™ (@TlhogiMcFenty) April 26, 2018
What did black women ever do to this world except giving birth to it's whole existence. Mxm. #HandsOffCaster— Kolping Mbumba (@KolpingMbumba) April 26, 2018
#CasterSemenya— ABUTI FOLLOW BACK🏃💨 (@PerkinPangolin) April 26, 2018
The next thing they'll be telling her is to start Running with her hands in the pockets#Handsoffcaster pic.twitter.com/TuzUFsAyvZ
Where are the legal eagles? We need you now #FightMode #HandsoffCaster— Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) April 26, 2018
The rule will force Semenya either to take testosterone-lowering medication to reduce her naturally occurring testosterone levels, or switch to longer-distance events. It will come into effect from November 1, 2018.
Just let #CasterSemenya be. Sports/athletics transcends competition.— Nathan Gitahi (@NateGitahi) April 26, 2018
Well said @AlmightySiz ! #CasterSemenya https://t.co/eeR2Wn3bQE— Lea-Anne Neuwerth (@LeaAnneNe) April 26, 2018
#CasterSemenya Wow just Wow... how can she just drop her testosterone levels.. is that not the same as doping🤔 cant be good to just alter her hormones!!! What about the other athletes.. #IAAF you are being bullies!!— NGabrielse (@NGabrielse) April 26, 2018
As women our bodies have always been subjected to public strutiny. From the days of Sarah Baartman to today. " Your breasts are small, your hips are too wide...nywe" now it has elevated to changing our hormonal makeup. Aowa this is too much #CasterSemenya— Simphiwe (@Simphziy) April 26, 2018