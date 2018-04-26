Semenya Ruling – South African Fans Are Furious

Caster Semenya's reign as the queen of middle-distance running may come to an end this year, following a new hyperandrogenism rule that could stop the Olympic and World 800m champion from running the race in future.

The International Association of Athletics Federations [IAAF] approved the proposal, which was first raised in March, to set a limit on the permissible naturally produced testosterone in female competitors running 400m, 800m and 1,500m races.

Social-media users have come out guns blazing in support of their golden girl:

If only we had a choice of hw we shud b when we r born ..it breaks ma heart 2hear these news abt our golden girl #handsoffcaster — jabu (@jabuntloko) April 26, 2018

We must say to western standards of femininity - what rubbish is that!!!! The IAAF hatred in Caster Semenya is sickening #CasterSemenya #HandsOffCaster — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) April 26, 2018

What did black women ever do to this world except giving birth to it's whole existence. Mxm. #HandsOffCaster — Kolping Mbumba (@KolpingMbumba) April 26, 2018

#CasterSemenya

The next thing they'll be telling her is to start Running with her hands in the pockets#Handsoffcaster pic.twitter.com/TuzUFsAyvZ — ABUTI FOLLOW BACK🏃💨 (@PerkinPangolin) April 26, 2018

Where are the legal eagles? We need you now #FightMode #HandsoffCaster — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) April 26, 2018

The rule will force Semenya either to take testosterone-lowering medication to reduce her naturally occurring testosterone levels, or switch to longer-distance events. It will come into effect from November 1, 2018.

Just let #CasterSemenya be. Sports/athletics transcends competition. — Nathan Gitahi (@NateGitahi) April 26, 2018

#CasterSemenya Wow just Wow... how can she just drop her testosterone levels.. is that not the same as doping🤔 cant be good to just alter her hormones!!! What about the other athletes.. #IAAF you are being bullies!! — NGabrielse (@NGabrielse) April 26, 2018