Warning: Cape Town Floodgates May Open This Long Weekend

After enduring one of the worst droughts in its history and facing the possibility of "Day Zero", Cape Town is hoping for silver-lining at last coming its way — heavy rainfall, and even floods, are expected this long weekend.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning, urging motorists in Cape Town to travel with extra caution, after a recent flash floods swamped several roads.

The rainfall is expected to continue though the weekend, until Sunday — but it might be a blessing that arrives in disastrous disguise for the water-starved city.

Lebogang Makgati of Weather SA said there were significant amounts of rain measured this morning in the Cape regions and that there was a 60 percent chance of more showers still expected in the city.

"This morning, the 'watch' was upgraded to a 'warning', as any small rainfall amounts will still lead to flooding over these areas — as the ground is already saturated."

Meteorologically, rainfall accumulation of 50mm in a 24 hour period is considered heavy rain.

"Weak frontal system will slip south of the Cape tomorrow [Friday] evening, bringing along isolated [a 30 percent chance of] showers and rain along the peninsula. The rain is expected to spread to the south coast, where [a 60 percent chance of] showers and rain are expected into Saturday."

The rain forecast was great news for Western Cape premier Helen Zille, who took to Twitter to express her delight.

Lovely map to wake up to. pic.twitter.com/4g2l23gK6w — Helen Zille (@helenzille) April 26, 2018

However, Weather SA has warned the public to be extra cautious when driving, and with their safety around flooded areas.

"We urge the public to take note of the alert [warning] precautions and not cross any flooded rivers or low-lying bridges. Furthermore, the public should adhere to instructions from disaster-management officials, as they act based on South African Weather Service alerts."