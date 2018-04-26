What We Know About Ayanda Ncwane's Upcoming Tell-All Book

Come May 31, Ayanda Ncwane will release a tell-all book that promises to lift the lid on the life of her late husband Sfiso.

Ayanda made the announcement on Instagram on Sfiso's birthday. She said she decided to write the book 15 months ago as a way to keep his memory alive.

"I cannot afford to send you any gift on this day, but for the past 15 months, I have decided to write a book about your life, our lives and the most untold truths about us," she said in the post.

Ayanda said it had always been Sfiso's wish to tell his life story his way.

"Happy heavenly birthday my husband," she wrote.

The book, titled "For The Love Of Sfiso Ncwane", will be available in bookstores across the country from May 31.

The pic accompanying her post appears to be the cover of the book.

Sfiso died on December 5, 2016, following kidney failure.