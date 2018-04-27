Fun Things To Do This Long Weekend

With South Africa celebrating 24 years of Freedom on Friday, there is a whole lot to look forward to with the long weekend on the horizon.

While many may want to cherish and celebrate SA's freedom, there are also those that just want to be entertained and have fun during the short break. There is a host of events, concerts and movie premieres happening throughout South Africa.

Here is a look at five things you can get up to this long weekend:

Friday: 'Back To The City'

Music Event (Johannesburg)

Freedom Day will play host to arguably one of the biggest hip-hop gathering in Africa in Newtown on Friday. Back To The City will feature 60 artists, 30 DJs, graffiti artists, breakdancers, BMXs, skaters, live bands, freestyle football and food stalls.

The event is scheduled to start as early as 10am till 2am and will also feature a surprise international act.

Saturday: Hit The Cinemas

Entertainment (Nationwide)

Arguably one of the most anticipated movies of 2018, "Avengers: Infinity War" will open across all cinemas in South Africa on April 27. If you are looking for a superhero movie on steroids with a touch of humour and unpredictability, then "Infinity War" is for you.

Whether you are with the family, a partner or riding solo, a trip to the box office to see Thanos destroy the Avengers is worth the time. Other newly released movies such as action "Rampage", starring Dwayne Johnson, comedy "Blockers" and South African western "Five Fingers Of Marseille" will make you spoilt for choice.

Sunday: Sports

Including rugby and football

The HSBC Sevens World Series kicks off on Sunday in Singapore and the defending champions, the SA Blitzboks, will want to put their 2018 Commonwealth Games disappointment behind them and aim for more silverware.

There is also a long lineup of football this Sunday, as teams are nearing the end of the domestic campaigns, some teams are still fighting for titles and some are aiming to avoid relegation. Nonetheless, sports fans will be in for a treat, especially with the blockbuster game between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

HSBC Sevens World Series fixtures start at 05:00 am on Supersport 1

EPL: Manchester United vs Arsenal, 17:50 on Supersport 3

Monday: Chance The Rapper

Concert (The Dome)

Three-time Grammy Award-winning U.S. artist Chance The Rapper will make his maiden appearance at The Ticketpro Dome in Randburg, courtesy of Castle Lite.

Chance The Rapper has three Grammy awards without an official studio album, so he's sure to give SA fans something they've never witnessed before. His bohemian, hip-hop gospel sound will be as refreshing as previous artists Castle Lite brought out – like Travis Scott in 2017, and J Cole in 2016.