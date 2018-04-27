So, Pearl Thusi And Cassper Nyovest's 'Twar' Was A Stunt? 👀

After setting tongues wagging on Thursday morning with what seemed to be a full-blown twar, actress Pearl Thusi and rapper Cassper Nyovest kinda "assured" everyone that there's no love lost between them.
But now we're wondering, could this all have been a planned stunt to hype up Nyovest's new video of his hit single "K'sazobalit" which dropped on Friday morning?
Anyway, here's what went down.
The pair (sort of) had a go at each other after Pearl shared photos of herself on a horse.
She said while shooting with the horse she fell and suffered some injuries after the horse became upset.
Meet Ebony... a beautiful horse I was shooting with that freaked out, so I fell off him & suffered some minor injuries.— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
In the spirit on Woman Power... I got right back on to get the job done & because giving up is not in my nature. It was worth it. Black Girl Magic Baby! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0GeQqtiCvV
In responding to the tweet, Cassper asked Pearl why she would be on a horse anyway as a black woman.
Lol.... YOU FELL? What were you doing on a horse wena as a black woman? Certain things should be left to white people, don't you think? That's what you get for Ukuphapha!!! Yegela Izinto za belungu wena black girl magic!!! https://t.co/eTmIuqtH9u— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018
But Pearl was ready for him and wasted no time before fetching him.
So you believe black women should be limited?— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
You're narrow minded self also doesn't know black people were riding horses on our continent for centuries?! And now as a black woman I must be confined to YOUR LIMITS.
Nigga GTFOH. https://t.co/hpYCSbwYpJ
Black man... FREE YOUR MIND.— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
Mufasa , but you are just a Scar to the image of progress. https://t.co/gsaVRye1wz— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
But Cas, as he is affectionately known, was not about to let anything slide. He came back.
Are you mad cause I laughed at your fall or cause I asked what a black woman was doing on the horse ? Wa phapha , that's your problem. You just went at me and made this deeper than rap!!! Are you even good at riding? Why didn't you just take a picture standing next to it? https://t.co/xiq4UxXBcd— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018
And it was not about to wrap up anytime soon.
Im mad because you under estimate what I'm capable of because I'm black and a woman.— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
And for someone who's been under estimated, you'd think you know how to act. That time you can't even ride a donkey. FILL UP your mind with KNOWLEDGE next time. 😘 https://t.co/3TkISwlIjE
But forgiveness was on the horizon.
Just tried calling you okay. Your phone isn't going through. I'm not doing this twitter thing anymore. I'll speak to you when I see you. You took this way too serious. I still got love for you even though Hakitsi dintsang ka wena. Wa spita for no reason. https://t.co/lYVJODzpEo— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018
Sorry abhuti. In Nigeria about to host a concert... all love ❤️ https://t.co/ymugOSnRFK— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
Angithandi ukujwayelwa kabi beyps.— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
I'll forgive and forget if you do me one favour...
Next #fillup you must #bringbacktheponytail or buy be a horse... ☺️ https://t.co/NjFQiBYQq7— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018
We'lll speak... and stop #CatchingFeelings https://t.co/18v8UcQhye— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018
April 26, 2018
Well, it's said that all is well that ends well, right?
But wait, could this have been a planned stunt to hype up Nyovest's new video of his hit single "K'sazobalit" which dropped on Friday morning?