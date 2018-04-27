So, Pearl Thusi And Cassper Nyovest's 'Twar' Was A Stunt? 👀

After setting tongues wagging on Thursday morning with what seemed to be a full-blown twar, actress Pearl Thusi and rapper Cassper Nyovest kinda "assured" everyone that there's no love lost between them.

But now we're wondering, could this all have been a planned stunt to hype up Nyovest's new video of his hit single "K'sazobalit" which dropped on Friday morning?

Anyway, here's what went down.

The pair (sort of) had a go at each other after Pearl shared photos of herself on a horse.

She said while shooting with the horse she fell and suffered some injuries after the horse became upset.

Meet Ebony... a beautiful horse I was shooting with that freaked out, so I fell off him & suffered some minor injuries.

In the spirit on Woman Power... I got right back on to get the job done & because giving up is not in my nature. It was worth it. Black Girl Magic Baby! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0GeQqtiCvV — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

In responding to the tweet, Cassper asked Pearl why she would be on a horse anyway as a black woman.

Lol.... YOU FELL? What were you doing on a horse wena as a black woman? Certain things should be left to white people, don't you think? That's what you get for Ukuphapha!!! Yegela Izinto za belungu wena black girl magic!!! https://t.co/eTmIuqtH9u — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018

But Pearl was ready for him and wasted no time before fetching him.

So you believe black women should be limited?

You're narrow minded self also doesn't know black people were riding horses on our continent for centuries?! And now as a black woman I must be confined to YOUR LIMITS.

Nigga GTFOH. https://t.co/hpYCSbwYpJ — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

Black man... FREE YOUR MIND. — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

Mufasa , but you are just a Scar to the image of progress. https://t.co/gsaVRye1wz — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

But Cas, as he is affectionately known, was not about to let anything slide. He came back.

Are you mad cause I laughed at your fall or cause I asked what a black woman was doing on the horse ? Wa phapha , that's your problem. You just went at me and made this deeper than rap!!! Are you even good at riding? Why didn't you just take a picture standing next to it? https://t.co/xiq4UxXBcd — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018

And it was not about to wrap up anytime soon.

Im mad because you under estimate what I'm capable of because I'm black and a woman.

And for someone who's been under estimated, you'd think you know how to act. That time you can't even ride a donkey. FILL UP your mind with KNOWLEDGE next time. 😘 https://t.co/3TkISwlIjE — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

But forgiveness was on the horizon.

Just tried calling you okay. Your phone isn't going through. I'm not doing this twitter thing anymore. I'll speak to you when I see you. You took this way too serious. I still got love for you even though Hakitsi dintsang ka wena. Wa spita for no reason. https://t.co/lYVJODzpEo — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 26, 2018

Sorry abhuti. In Nigeria about to host a concert... all love ❤️ https://t.co/ymugOSnRFK — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

Angithandi ukujwayelwa kabi beyps.

I'll forgive and forget if you do me one favour... — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 26, 2018

Well, it's said that all is well that ends well, right?

But wait, could this have been a planned stunt to hype up Nyovest's new video of his hit single "K'sazobalit" which dropped on Friday morning?