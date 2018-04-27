All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/04/2018 12:06 SAST | Updated 42 minutes ago

    So, Pearl Thusi And Cassper Nyovest's 'Twar' Was A Stunt? 👀

    LOL. It was still kinda cute.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Pearl Thusi and Cassper Nyovest.

    After setting tongues wagging on Thursday morning with what seemed to be a full-blown twar, actress Pearl Thusi and rapper Cassper Nyovest kinda "assured" everyone that there's no love lost between them.

    But now we're wondering, could this all have been a planned stunt to hype up Nyovest's new video of his hit single "K'sazobalit" which dropped on Friday morning?

    Anyway, here's what went down.

    The pair (sort of) had a go at each other after Pearl shared photos of herself on a horse.

    She said while shooting with the horse she fell and suffered some injuries after the horse became upset.

    In responding to the tweet, Cassper asked Pearl why she would be on a horse anyway as a black woman.

    But Pearl was ready for him and wasted no time before fetching him.

    But Cas, as he is affectionately known, was not about to let anything slide. He came back.

    And it was not about to wrap up anytime soon.

    But forgiveness was on the horizon.

    Well, it's said that all is well that ends well, right?

    But wait, could this have been a planned stunt to hype up Nyovest's new video of his hit single "K'sazobalit" which dropped on Friday morning?

    MORE:Cassper NyovestcelebrityEntertainmentpearl thusi