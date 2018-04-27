All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/04/2018 14:17 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    WATCH: This Is The Music Video Cassper Nyovest And Pearl Thusi Were Hyping With Their Twar

    "Ksazoba oh oh oh!"

    Cassper/Nyovest
    Cassper Nyovest.

    Cassper Nyovest has released the music video for his latest single, "Ksazobalit" and people are in their feels.

    The "Tito Mboweni" hit maker took to Twitter on Friday to let people know how proud he was of the video which speaks of his support of land expropriation.

    Ahead of the release, Cassper and his friend, actress Pearl Thusi, who is also featured in the video, were engaged in a seemingly staged twar to raise awareness about the vid.

    READ: So, Pearl Thusi And Cassper Nyovest's 'Twar' Was A Stunt?

    Watch the video here:

    Reacting to the video, which is live on YouTube, people commended Cassper for the concept and the video.

