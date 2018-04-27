WATCH: This Is The Music Video Cassper Nyovest And Pearl Thusi Were Hyping With Their Twar

Cassper Nyovest has released the music video for his latest single, "Ksazobalit" and people are in their feels.

The "Tito Mboweni" hit maker took to Twitter on Friday to let people know how proud he was of the video which speaks of his support of land expropriation.

Soooo proud of this project!!!! Sometimes we have to use our voices and our platform to shine light on more serious issues, like Land Expropriation. I'll explain the video further later but for now, click on the link and enjoy the #KsazobalitMusicVideo : https://t.co/yaioQPCvcv pic.twitter.com/t1ZHVa1ggD — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) April 27, 2018

Ahead of the release, Cassper and his friend, actress Pearl Thusi, who is also featured in the video, were engaged in a seemingly staged twar to raise awareness about the vid.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, which is live on YouTube, people commended Cassper for the concept and the video.

Fellow South Africans & fighters, let's all watch @CassperNyovest's #KsazobalitMusicVide be inspired on #FreedomDay! It breaks the stereotype that youth, particularly in the urban of pop cultures like hip hop, are not interested in the land. #WeAreReady https://t.co/345T24EtFb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2018

Ntwana @CassperNyovest, your #KsazobaLit video is ahead of our time. Well done to everybody involved.



People will miss the message: ownership, production, distribution, retail and consumption. All black owned.



Honestly... ahead of our time. — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 27, 2018