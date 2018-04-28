Mahikeng Hero Doctor Hailed For Saving Pregnant Patients Amid Violent Protests

A Mahikeng doctor, who walked to work when violent protests hit the North West, has been hailed as a hero on social media.

"Let's make this man famous, South Africans... He walked from town yesterday to the Provincial hospital; he risked his life for the patients," reads a Facebook post by Lawrence Bathusitse Marapo.

Marapo, who is also identified on the social media platform as a doctor at the same hospital, then posted a photograph of his colleague Dr George Mothupi who had walked to work.

He identified Mothupi as serving as the head of obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital.

Although "the strike was intense in Mafikeng" it didn't stop him from "managing and saving pregnant patients", he wrote. These are the kind of gestures that should be highlighted, he suggested.

Marapo ended saying that Mothupi's "humility and selfless attitude" are his greatest strengths.

Since being posted on April 20, the post has garnered over 19 000 likes, over 16 000 shares and more than 3 500 comments.

Among the commentators, Karen Hoehler said she saluted the doctor: "Your calling comes from your heart", while Kenny Khanye declared: "Dr George Mothupi my ex-classmate in matric I'm proud of you."

Facebook user Thabo Mosaka said of the doctor: "A selfless being indeed, he is one of a kind, he is devoted to the wellbeing of humanity."

In recent weeks the North West has been rocked by violent protests.

The provincial health department has been placed under the administration of the national government.

Some of the hospitals and clinics in the province remain closed after staff members downed tools two months ago in a strike led by Nehawu.

There were reports that some staff had intimidated their colleagues and forced them to abandon patients.

The strike led to a shutdown of the main medical depot‚ resulting in a shortage of medication and other supplies.

The health crisis escalated as violent protests broke out across the province amid growing calls for Mahumapelo to step down.

