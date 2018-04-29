Guptas Implicated In R100-Million VAT Scandal

The Guptas have reportedly been linked to a R100-million VAT scandal that has been running for a number of years.

According to Rapport, it appears that the state will not take any actions against the state capture accused despite the allegations.

City Press on Sunday reported that nine people from up-market neighbourhoods in Centurion and Durban have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the SA Revenue Service (Sars) out of millions using false VAT claims.

It made reference to court papers filed in the Pretoria High Court. According to the papers, the false claims reportedly amount to about R100-million, of which about R30.5-million was paid out.

In the charge sheet, the state alleges that Ridwaan Joosab "distributed" the money that Sars paid out through 38 entities or individuals and Oakbay Investments, the Gupta family's parent company, is one of them.

But Oakbay is reportedly not an accused in the matter now before court.

In February, the state is said to have obtained a restraint order in the same court to freeze assets belonging to Joosab and the nine accused, most of whom are members of his family.