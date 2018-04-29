If Supra Goes, Who Will Replace Him?

Names are being thrown around in the political circles of the North West for a suitable replacement should the ANC decide to give the premier Supra Mahumapelo the boot.

According to the City Press, a source close to the ANC in the North West said the embattled premier held a meeting with two female MECs and a district municipality mayor to discuss how one of them should take over the reins.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that the three women candidates are local government MEC Fenny Gaolaolwe, agriculture MEC Manketsi Tlhape and Bojanala mayor Fetsang Mokati.

You can hate #SupraMahumapelo, it's fine, it's your choice, but why loot shops of innocent local business people, who may not even be insured, when you have issues with government? What has happened to our #Ubuntu as black people? 💔 — Selby Bokaba (@Selbybok) April 19, 2018

Three of Mahumapelo's political detractors – Mmoloki Cwaile, an ANC PEC member; Philemon Mapulane, who chairs the portfolio committee on environmental affairs; and former MEC, China Dodovu – are also reportedly under consideration.

It is believed Mahumapelo's fate will be discussed when the ANC's national executive committee sits for a meeting later in May.

Since the dawn of democracy, from all the Premier that has led NorthWest, can we list some of developments, be infrastructures, employment stats, entrepreneurial development etc that you have seen in NW Province#SupraMahumapelo ,#Mahikeng — Mahikeng Thought Leader (@JpNdaba) April 26, 2018

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC's top six with its national working committee met to discuss Mahumapelo's fate amid violent protests in Mahikeng calling for the premier to be axed. The ANC's own alliance partners in the province are also echoing the calls.

Political analysts recently told HuffPost that they believe the ANC won't directly boot out Mahumapelo; but the party may find other ways to deal with widespread calls for his removal. They said a direct removal of Mahumapelo as premier could result in further rifts between factions in the party – provincially and nationally.