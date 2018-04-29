All Sections
    • POLITICS
    29/04/2018 08:33 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    If Supra Goes, Who Will Replace Him?

    According to reports, a decision on Mahumapelo is expected after a NEC meeting in May, and names are already being thrown into the hat for his replacement.

    Gallo Images
    North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo during the State of the Province Address in Marikana on February 25, 2018 in North West, South Africa.

    Names are being thrown around in the political circles of the North West for a suitable replacement should the ANC decide to give the premier Supra Mahumapelo the boot.

    According to the City Press, a source close to the ANC in the North West said the embattled premier held a meeting with two female MECs and a district municipality mayor to discuss how one of them should take over the reins.

    The newspaper reported on Sunday that the three women candidates are local government MEC Fenny Gaolaolwe, agriculture MEC Manketsi Tlhape and Bojanala mayor Fetsang Mokati.

    Three of Mahumapelo's political detractors – Mmoloki Cwaile, an ANC PEC member; Philemon Mapulane, who chairs the portfolio committee on environmental affairs; and former MEC, China Dodovu – are also reportedly under consideration.

    READ: Who Is Supra Mahumapelo, And Why Is He So Powerful?

    It is believed Mahumapelo's fate will be discussed when the ANC's national executive committee sits for a meeting later in May.

    Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC's top six with its national working committee met to discuss Mahumapelo's fate amid violent protests in Mahikeng calling for the premier to be axed. The ANC's own alliance partners in the province are also echoing the calls.

    Political analysts recently told HuffPost that they believe the ANC won't directly boot out Mahumapelo; but the party may find other ways to deal with widespread calls for his removal. They said a direct removal of Mahumapelo as premier could result in further rifts between factions in the party – provincially and nationally.

