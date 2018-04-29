All Sections
    29/04/2018 14:49 SAST

    Tributes Continue To Pour In Following The Deaths Of Akhumzi, Siyasanga And Thobani

    Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the tragic accident on Saturday.

    Akhumzi/Instagram

    Tributes continue to pour in for TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile and four of his friends who died in a head-on car crash on the N6 near Queenstown on Saturday morning.

    The 29-year-old was travelling to the Eastern Cape for a family event with his friends, Thobani Mseleni and Siyasanga Kobese, and two others who have not yet been named.

    His friend and family spokesperson, Percy Vilakazi, told eNCA Akhumzi's mother would be arriving in Randburg where he stayed. He said a family meeting would be held for a way forward to be forged.

    "Like everyone else, she is shocked. To have someone who was so full of life and brought everyone together taken away like that, is a shock that I can never ever describe. His family is in intense pain," he said.

    Thobani is well-known for his roles in the film, "Inxeba: The Wound", "The Queen" and "Matatiele".

    Siyasanga was a member of the renowned gospel group, Joyous Celebration.

    She also had a role in the drama series, "Zabalaza".

    Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the accident.

    People continue to pay tribute to the stars on social media.

