Tributes Continue To Pour In Following The Deaths Of Akhumzi, Siyasanga And Thobani

Tributes continue to pour in for TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile and four of his friends who died in a head-on car crash on the N6 near Queenstown on Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old was travelling to the Eastern Cape for a family event with his friends, Thobani Mseleni and Siyasanga Kobese, and two others who have not yet been named.

His friend and family spokesperson, Percy Vilakazi, told eNCA Akhumzi's mother would be arriving in Randburg where he stayed. He said a family meeting would be held for a way forward to be forged.

"Like everyone else, she is shocked. To have someone who was so full of life and brought everyone together taken away like that, is a shock that I can never ever describe. His family is in intense pain," he said.

Thobani is well-known for his roles in the film, "Inxeba: The Wound", "The Queen" and "Matatiele".

We are shocked and saddened by the sudden tragic passing of Thobani Mseleni who played 'Babalo' in #Inxeba We offer our sincerest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Thobani. #ThobaniMseleni pic.twitter.com/pQ4WwK99VY — Inxeba (The Wound) (@TheWound_SAfilm) April 29, 2018

Siyasanga was a member of the renowned gospel group, Joyous Celebration.

She also had a role in the drama series, "Zabalaza".

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the accident.

UPDATE: @SAPoliceService spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni has confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened on the head-on car collision near Queenstown Eastern Cape on Saturday morning that took the lives of 5 people . #RipAkhumzi #RIPThobani #RIPSiyasanga pic.twitter.com/hgQvRXcKHW — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 29, 2018

People continue to pay tribute to the stars on social media.

I have no words!💔 Praying for the families & friends of the deceased to find comfort in knowing that they continue to live through their work and in their hearts!🙏🏾 #DeathBeNotProud #RIPThobani #RIPAkhumzi #RIPSiya #RIPNotyetidentified #Tragic💔 — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) April 28, 2018

Still trying to make sense of it all... #RIPAkhumzi — Mamma-Samúrai (@SamkeloNdlovu) April 28, 2018