SA TV Stars Die In Horror Crash

Cape Town - The former YO.TV presenter and Tempy Pushas actor, Akhumzi Jezile (29), along with four others died following a horrific car accident on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni, 5 people died in the car accident on the N6 near Queenstown early on Saturday morning.

Mdleleni could not confirm the names of those that died in the crash but told Channel24 that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and entertainment writer Phil Mphela both confirmed the news on social media.

"We're saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages," tweeted Minister Mthethwa.

We're saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages. #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/RdL0rcuGA4 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 28, 2018

Jezile's booking agent, Pamela Rose, confirmed the news to Channel24. When asked if the rumours from Twitter were true, Rose replied; "Yes, it is true".

Representatives for the other occupants in the car, of which two others are also believed to be well-known local TV personalities, could not be reached by time of publication. So far there's been no statement from the SABC.

The Department of Arts and Culture late on Saturday night released a statement on Twitter regarding the tragedy.

A brief comment on reports of the devastating loss of 5 young lives in a car accident outside Queenstown in the Lukhanji Municipality in Eastern Cape. A detailed statement will follow in due course. pic.twitter.com/HtheiGQzfw — Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) April 28, 2018

Jezile, who was also a producer, was a radio presenter for the SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene.

Besides appearing as Tsietsi Zwane in the SABC1 comedy-drama series Khululeka Siyavota produced by Penguin Films and his role of Ngulube in SABC1's Tempy Pushas in 2013, he was also a producer on YO.TV's The Big Breakfast show.

He replaced Zuluboy (Mxolisi Majozi) in 2016 as the presenter of the SABC1's music variety show Fan Base.

Channel24