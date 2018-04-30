CCTV Footage Provides No Clues Of Norwegian Student's Whereabouts

The Southern Cape police said that CCTV footage of the missing Norwegian student Maria Ostbo shows her leaving a restaurant on her own and making her way down to the Sedgefield beach at 18:15.

The 20-year-old disappeared 10 days ago during a Garden Route tour. Police said that all leads and investigations have led nowhere.

"There are no traces of her. On the evening of her disappearance, we found her cellphone and shoes on the beach," police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

Pojie said that an inquiry docket had been opened and that the Southern Cape detective branch was handling the investigation.

According to the Pink Ladies Organisation - which helps create awareness about people who have gone missing - Ostbo was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

News24