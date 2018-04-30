Chance The Rapper Thrills Fans As He Arrives In SA

Three-time Grammy Award winner and U.S. hip-hop star Chance The Rapper is in South Africa. The rapper, who will be making his first appearance in South Africa, will perform on Monday at 6pm at the TicketPro Dome in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Chance The Rapper has three Grammys despite never having released an official studio album, and he is sure to give SA fans something special and unique. His bohemian, hip-hop gospel sound will be as refreshing as previous artists Castle Lite brought to SA – such as Travis Scott in 2017, and J Cole in 2016.

I'm in Johannesburg SA today and tmw. Ill be in Zambia and then Zimbabwe near Victoria falls for a week after and Cape town for 2 days after that. Any suggestions for fun im all ears — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2018

After touching down in SA, Chance asked for suggestions and tips from South Africans for a playlist of South African music, and his fans did not disappoint, with the main song being SA's unofficial anthem: "Sister Bethina".

First time being in the motherland. Somebody make me a playlist 😢 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2018

South Africa is rapidly becoming a global domain and playground for international musicians. 2017 alone saw an influx of global hip-hop superstars, such as Migos, Travis Scott, French Montana, Bryson Tiller and A$Ap Ferg.