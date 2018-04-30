Here Are 2018's Football Champions From Around The World

With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, various leagues are starting to wrap up and declare their champions. The players will be eager to get through these final weeks, and in some cases, the race has already been won. We take a look at these various champions who, with a few games left, have managed to wrap things up:

Mamelodi Sundowns: Absa Premiership (South Africa)

*Stats could possibly change.

Coach: Pitso Mosimane

Top Goalscorer: Percy Tau (*11)

Masandawana, South Africa's most successful league champions won the Absa Premiership for the 2017/18 Absa Premiership for a record eighth time in the PSL era. After facing stern competition from Orlando Pirates, Sundowns showed their experience and wrapped the title with a crucial win against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

Sundowns' overall tally of 49 goals this term, with one game still to play, is the third-highest scoring campaign by a league winner in the last decade.

The best was the 55 goals scored by the Masandawana in their 2015/16 title-winning campaign, while SuperSport's 2009/10 success saw them put 51 goals in the back to the net.

Barcelona: La Liga (Spain)

Coach: Ernesto Velverde

Top Goalscorer: Lionel Messi (*32)

The Blaugrana wrapped up their title on Sunday courtesy of a hat-trick by their talisman Messi. What makes the Blaugrana's title worth celebrating is the prospect that they could win the league without having tasted defeat the entire season.

They won their 25th La Liga and their seventh title in 10 years. With only four games left, Barcelona have suffered zero defeats and won 26 games, scoring 87 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets.

Manchester City: Barclay's Premier League (England)

Coach: Pep Guardiola

Top Goalscorer: Sergio Aguero (*21)

Manchester City, who were the best team in England by a country mile shattered records left, are right and centre on their way to victory with some of the most glittering football in the English league. Guardiola has brought the best out of his side and showed the rest of the league how to play football with his innovative tactics.

They have scored 102 league goals in 35 games, making them the fastest English top-flight side to reach the century mark since Everton in 1931-32. City are one goal short of the Premier League record of 103 set by Chelsea in 2009-10, with three games remaining.

Guardiola's team also need three more points to better Chelsea's 95-point Premier League record from 2004-05.

Paris Saint German: Ligue 1 (France)

Coach: Unai Emry

Top Goalscorer: Edinson Cavani (*27)

PSG blew away all opposition in France, they were barely troubled and hardly ever had to shift into second gear. With the acquisition of mega-star Neymar - the world's most expensive player at £197-million (R3.5-billion) - PSG clearly displayed the fact that financial power can bring you success.

The shining lights for the team were undoubtedly the striking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani who all season long were scoring goals for fun. It all added up to a dominant finish the Paris club.