Siyasanga Kobese's Dad: 'When I Saw Her Feet‚ I Knew It Was Her'

The father of Siyasanga Kobese, one of the victims of the car crash that claimed five lives over the weekend, has recounted the moments of his arrival on the accident scene on the N6 near Queenstown.

Siyasanga, a former member of Joyous Celebration and actress, was travelling to the Eastern Cape with four other people who all died in the crash, among them TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile.

Pastor Norman Kobese told TshisaLive that going to the scene of the accident where she lost her life was something he could barely manage.

He said could not stay at the scene. And when he had to identify her body, he broke down in tears.

Actress and vocalist Siyasanga Kobese, who was involved in the accident that claimed 5 lives, singing a song which comforted us in times of sorrow. Her passing is a great loss to the arts fraternity and we will truly miss her lively spirit.

"From there [accident scene] we went to the forensics. All of them had injuries on their heads. All of them. My daughter‚ I recognised her feet. She was my daughter‚ she grew up with us. So when I saw her feet‚ I knew it was her. I didn't need to see the rest of her," he told the publication.

Kobese said Siya, as she was affectionately known, was going to MC a wedding and was going to go past their house.

"I prayed that they would drive safely‚ but they didn't make it," he said.

According to TshisaLive, Siyasanga also took care of her brother's child financially.

Siyasanga was travelling with Jezile, actor Thobani Mseleni and two other people who have not yet been named.

None of them survived the accident.

Police have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide had been opened and was being investigated.