Tributes Pour In For Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, The Fourth Identified Victim Of The N6 Crash

Urban Brew Studios suffered a blow after the passing of three of its employees over the weekend.

Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma has been named as the fourth victim of the five people who died in a head-on collision on the N6 near Queenstown.

Rest In Peace Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, you will be missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/xski7OHT03 — Live Amp (@liveamp) April 29, 2018

His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember the IT specialist who at the time of the accident had been travelling with Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese, Thobani Mseleni and another victim who is yet to be named.

Confirmed: Along with Akhumzi Jezile, 2 other employees from Urban Brew Studios were involved in the fatal accident. Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, an IT Specialist who worked across all our staple productions and singer/actor Siyasanga Kobese who was a presenter on YOTV mini. pic.twitter.com/l2ADeQJVnb — Urban Brew Studios (@UrbanBrewStudio) April 29, 2018

In its statement, the production house described Skhumbuzo as an energetic person who was always willing to go beyond the call of duty.

He had joined the company in 2015 as an intern and later appointed as IT specialist.

Here are some of the tribute messages.

I am so grateful for having met and worked with these beautiful talented souls. Rest In Eternal Peace #RIPAkhumzi #RIPSkhumbuzo #RIPSiya pic.twitter.com/Xh5d71gLmU — Thendo Vhulahani (@thendo_v) April 30, 2018

Truly touched by Skhu's death, hes not mentioned anywhere. But those of us who knew him..... 😢😢😢😢 we are sad!! He will not be just a footnote...#RIPSkhumbuzo pic.twitter.com/0NlBtqA2PT — @TshegoWaKoPitori (@8Keit) April 29, 2018