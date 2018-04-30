All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/04/2018 13:45 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Tributes Pour In For Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, The Fourth Identified Victim Of The N6 Crash

    "I'm dreading goin to work tomorrow seeing your desks empty".

    ThendoVhulahani/Twitter
    Scenes from the Urban Brew Studios on Monday.

    Urban Brew Studios suffered a blow after the passing of three of its employees over the weekend.

    Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma has been named as the fourth victim of the five people who died in a head-on collision on the N6 near Queenstown.

    His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember the IT specialist who at the time of the accident had been travelling with Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese, Thobani Mseleni and another victim who is yet to be named.

    In its statement, the production house described Skhumbuzo as an energetic person who was always willing to go beyond the call of duty.

    He had joined the company in 2015 as an intern and later appointed as IT specialist.

    Here are some of the tribute messages.

    MORE:Akhumzi JezilecelebrityEntertainmentSiyasanga KobeseSkhumbuzo MbuthumaThobani Mseleni