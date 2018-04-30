All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • NEWS
    30/04/2018 08:36 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Trucks Torched On N3 Between Joburg And Durban

    Several trucks were torched during protests on Sunday night, and the cause of the protests was not immediately known.

    Ladysmith Gazette

    The N3 near the Moor River Toll Plaza between Johannesburg and Durban was closed on Sunday night as several trucks were torched. According to TimesLive, protesters also fired live rounds at the police, and the national highway had to be closed down.

    By early Monday morning, there was still no clarity as to what sparked the unrest, or who was involved.

    According to some reports, anything between 10 and 23 trucks were on fire late on Sunday night.

    Some trucks were still on fire early on Monday morning.

    There were also reports of looting.

    Eyewitness News (EWN) reported on Monday that a clean-up operation was underway, but that traffic is still being diverted via the R103.

