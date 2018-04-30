Trucks Torched On N3 Between Joburg And Durban

The N3 near the Moor River Toll Plaza between Johannesburg and Durban was closed on Sunday night as several trucks were torched. According to TimesLive, protesters also fired live rounds at the police, and the national highway had to be closed down.

By early Monday morning, there was still no clarity as to what sparked the unrest, or who was involved.

According to some reports, anything between 10 and 23 trucks were on fire late on Sunday night.

Reports say as many as 15 trucks have been torched on the N3 near Mooi River. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 29, 2018

UPDATE N3 MOOI RIVER PLAZA : 23RD TRUCK IN FLAMES NOW. TRUCK DRIVERS & OWNERS PLS AVOID AREA AT ALL COST!!! — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 29, 2018

N3 at Mooiriver a no-go zone. 15 trucks torched sofar and police reportedly attacked with live rounds. Truckers and other motorists to avoid area until its stabilized. #N3 @policepicsclips pic.twitter.com/9u6hAjPTev — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 29, 2018

Some trucks were still on fire early on Monday morning.

Angry protesters set alight trucks and shut down the N3 highway in Mooi River on the KwaZulu Natal midlands #FirstTakeSA #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/jca9jhMyN0 — First Take SA #FirstTakeSA 📻 (@FirstTakeSA) April 30, 2018

There were also reports of looting.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reported on Monday that a clean-up operation was underway, but that traffic is still being diverted via the R103.