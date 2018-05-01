All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/05/2018 12:55 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Chance The Rapper And Soweto Gospel Choir Electrify The Dome

    His bohemian, hip-hop gospel sound merged and synchronised flawlessly with the Soweto Gospel Choir.

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    U.S. hip-hop artist Chance The Rapper gave an electrifying performance to his euphoric fans who came in their masses to the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on Monday.

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    The concert captured the audience's imagination with its ostentatious LED stage production and pyrotechnics, which set the ambience.

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    The show started off with local acts including Shane Eagle, Frank Casino and Nadia Nakai, who also brought a surprise guest in Casper Nyovest. The local acts were fitting appetisers for the inbound Chance who had the crowd truly excited.

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    The much-anticipated performance by Chance was the showpiece of the night. He gave a soulful, exhilarating and intimate performance in which he connected with the crowd with his soothing jams.

    My first show here was a life-changing experience. Thank you so much Johannesburg Chance The Rapper

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    The show reached its crescendo when the Chicago artist brought out two-time Grammy Award-winning group, the Soweto Gospel Choir. His bohemian, hip-hop gospel sound merged and synchronised flawlessly with the Soweto Gospel Choir.

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    Chance managed to move the crowd with his breathtaking performance with the appearance of the Soweto Gospel Choirs was the highlight of the night.

    Nkosinathi Shazi

    Chance went on to tweet: "My first show here was a life-changing experience. Thank you so much Johannesburg".

    Nkosinathi Shazi

