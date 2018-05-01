Everyone Just Wants To Hug Riky Rick After His Retirement Announcement

Rapper Riky Rick has bowed out of the hip-hop world (for now) to spend more time with his family and to focus on getting into the right space mentally.

The 30-year-old made the announcement on social media also apologising to people who would feel hurt by his decision.

He said his performance last weekend at the Back to the City concert would be his last.

He said celebrity status made it difficult for him to tell people he's not feeling well.

"It's difficult to take time away because people expect you to be superhuman. I am not superhuman. I'm just another human being who wants to find some sort of peace and happiness in life. I'm sorry," he said in one of many tweets.

Read the full tweets here:

friends & fam, I apologize sincerely to everybody who will be effected but I am not in the right place mentally to continue doing shows or anything that involves leaving my children. I am taking time to find my faith before I lose the connection with the people I love the most. — #StayShining (@rikyrickworld) April 28, 2018

I love you guys. See you later, maybe. — #StayShining (@rikyrickworld) April 28, 2018

Reacting to announcement fans and music lovers alike took to social media to wish him well.

But I feel like this emphasizes the credibility of Riky's brand. "Family Values".



Family takes main priority to him and his supporters should embrace it as part of the package that comes with the brand Riky Rick. — T. Matlakeng (@T_SoGroovy) April 28, 2018

👊👊👊 family values are very important take your time we will still support you when you are ready to come back not forget to pray and ask for wisdom from God on how to deal with any problems you facing — smile keeper 🤗 (@Carol72687633) April 28, 2018