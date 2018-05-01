All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/05/2018 13:34 SAST

    Everyone Just Wants To Hug Riky Rick After His Retirement Announcement

    "I am not superhuman. Im just another human being who wants to find some sort of peace and happiness in life."

    Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
    Rapper Riky Rick.

    Rapper Riky Rick has bowed out of the hip-hop world (for now) to spend more time with his family and to focus on getting into the right space mentally.

    The 30-year-old made the announcement on social media also apologising to people who would feel hurt by his decision.

    READ: Riky Rick Says He Has A Polar Bear Pet But People Are Worried About Him

    He said his performance last weekend at the Back to the City concert would be his last.

    He said celebrity status made it difficult for him to tell people he's not feeling well.

    "It's difficult to take time away because people expect you to be superhuman. I am not superhuman. I'm just another human being who wants to find some sort of peace and happiness in life. I'm sorry," he said in one of many tweets.

    READ: Riky Rick Slams The 'Trash' Music Industry At The Metro FM Music Awards

    Read the full tweets here:

    Reacting to announcement fans and music lovers alike took to social media to wish him well.

