WATCH: Musa Mthombeni's Emotional Tribute To Akhumzi Is Heartbreaking

The memorial service of Akhumzi Jezile will be held on Thursday at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

SABC1 made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The service is scheduled to start at 2pm.

Akhumzi's best friend, Dr Musa Mthombeni, paid an emotional tribute to him during his nighttime show, "Trending SA" on SABC3.

Musa, who said all he could say for now is that he's okay, wrote a poem for Akhumzi and read it on the show.

"My dearest and best friend, my brother and my partner in crime, when people said your name, it was always followed by mine. And that's what you were, my other half. The other half of this equation. The person responsible for the man that God continues to shape me to become. I spent hours wondering how one says goodbye to someone that they've loved so much. Then I wrote a poem titled: "You Never Said Goodbye".

"You never said I'm leaving. You never said goodbye. You were gone before I knew it and only God knows why. A million times I've needed you and a million times I've cried. If love alone would have saved you, you never would have died.

Akhumzi, I am angry at you for not saying goodbye but there's nothing I can do about that now. Dr Musa Mthombeni

"In life, I loved you dearly and in death, I love you still. In my heart, you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone for a part of me went with you the day God took you home.

"Akhumzi, I am angry at you for not saying goodbye but there's nothing I can do about that now. All I can hope for is that you're in a better place and that you look down on us smiling like you always did. I love you, my friend," an emotional Musa said.

Watch the rest of the show here:

Akhumzi died along with four other friends in a car crash on Saturday morning while travelling to the Eastern Cape.

Police have since opened a culpable homicide case.