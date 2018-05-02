51 Die On Gauteng Roads Over The Long Weekend

Fifty-one people died on Gauteng roads over the past long weekend, the provincial department of Community Safety revealed on Tuesday.

The department revealed that preliminary statistics in the province from Thursday April 26 to Monday April 30, "painted a very worrying picture".

Twenty-two pedestrians, 11 drivers, 15 passengers 2 motorcyclists as well as one cyclist died in 41 fatal crashes that have occurred during the long weekend.

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane expressed disappointment at the growing rate of road fatalities in the province.

"It is of great concern that some unwarranted behaviours continued unabated and this has been widely demonstrated by the rate of fatalities during this long weekend. We have noticed that many accidents were caused by over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving unroadworthy vehicle, amongst others," she said.

Nkosi-Malobane said the Gauteng government, they will continue to implement programmes and initiatives that are aimed at reducing road crashes "as these rob the country of the skills and talent essential in building a flourishing nation".

She said some of the programmes include Road Safety Education focusing on pedestrian awareness, driver's safety, safer vehicles and alcohol awareness.

"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish those who are injured a speedy recovery. We wish to further caution those who are driving to various destinations in the province to continue to observe the rules of the road to avoid further unnecessary fatalities," she said.

Law enforcement agencies arrested 252 drunk drivers in Johannesburg during the long weekend, with Soweto topping the list with a recorded 53 arrests, the department revealed.

