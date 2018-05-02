Choking On Petrol Price Increase? 5 Practical Ways To Reduce The Pinch

As of Wednesday, motorists will pay 49 cents more per litre of petrol. This comes on the back of another increase in April, of between 69 cents and 72 cents per litre at the pumps — that increase including the addition of 52 cents per litre to the fuel levies.

This is a record high fuel price, noted the Automobile Association in a statement. Head of financial education at Old Mutual, John Manyike, says it will likely affect many South Africans' pockets.

My Salary is sinking every day, South Africa is not belong to the Poor. We are getting poorer because of that petrol hike !! — Thabo Quincy Peta (@PetaThabo) May 2, 2018

Manyike has five tips on how you can absorb the petrol price and stay financially afloat.

1. Don't be ashamed to downgrade

"If a car instalment is choking you, consider trading in your vehicle for a smaller, reliable one with a cheaper monthly repayment. This will also probably lower your insurance and petrol costs," says Manyike.

There is no shame in this, he adds. It's a better option than struggling because you can no longer afford a car in a certain class, or worse, skipping instalments and risking the car being repossessed by the bank.

Carpooling and taking public transport where applicable may also be a cost-friendly option.

Its clear taxis will be a cheaper mode of transportation soon and we use our cars weekends only — Tapzz83 (@tapzz83) April 27, 2018

2. Look for a cheaper place to rent

Similarly, Manyike argues, if rent in a relatively expensive area has suddenly become a lot to handle, consider moving to an area that's safe, but with lower rent and a reasonably close commute.

And if you have the option of moving back home and sharing expenses with family, consider it — even if you're paying rent and board, the costs will be much lower than those in a suburban townhouse, for example.

3. Have a shopping list

Having a shopping list and sticking to it, helps one buy only what one needs only. "You're in one aisle, and you hear an announcement of another discount you hadn't budgeted for, and you rush to that aisle — that's how people find themselves in trouble," Manyike says, cautioning against the fear of missing out (FOMO).

Further, thanks to online shopping and social media, you can easily compare prices beforehand and know exactly where you should shop to get the best deals.

4. Reduce eating out

Dining out can be expensive, especially with the recent VAT increase . What you could pay for dinner for two at a fancy restaurant could equal grocery items that could last you both three or more nights' worth of dinner.

In addition, cooking at home is proven to be the healthier option, because you can control both the ingredients in your food and your portion sizes — and even have leftovers!

5. Cut down on non-essentials

If you can do without it, consider cutting it out, or at least enjoying it occasionally. Manyike suggests asking "do I need it?" and "have I budgeted for it?" before any spending choice.

"This all starts with having a budget," Manyike says — and "discipline, discipline, discipline".

"It's always important, but never more so in tough economic conditions, to become more realistic about our finances and manage our money effectively," he concludes.