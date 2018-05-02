D-Day For De Lille To Tell DA Why She Shouldn't Be Ditched

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has until close of business of Wednesday to make representations to the DA's federal executive on why she should be kept in her position.

Explaining the process that follows, the party's second deputy chairperson of the federal council Natasha Mazzone said the executive will meet at the weekend to discuss De Lille's representations.

If her arguments are substantiated, the executive will discuss the appropriate remedial action; if not, De Lille will be asked to resign. She will have 48 hours to do so, failing which her party membership will be terminated.

Last week, the Cape Town city caucus passed a motion of no confidence in De Lille by 97 votes out of 138.

The DA also formally charged De Lille with misconduct earlier this year. The decision was made following a report by the subcommittee formed to investigate divisions within the party, which pointed to De Lille as the source of tensions.

A leaked document containing recommendations by the subcommittee revealed that De Lille was believed to have interfered in appointments of senior management, had an irrational, autocratic and divisive leadership style, and stripped key decision-making structures if their power.