It's Almost Time For 'Being Bonang' – Here's A Sneak Peek

The second season of "Being Bonang" returns this Friday on 1Magic and promises to be bigger than the first.

The show lifts the lid on the daily life of media personality Bonang Matheba.

In a previous interview with HuffPost, Bonang said she could not wait to share her life yet again with viewers and fans.

"I'm a private person and I hardly share anything that's happening in my life, so this reality show is my way to do that. It's fun, light-hearted and just about family as well.

"I'm going to show people into my space, my work, family and friends. Obviously, people are trying to figure out how I'm doing ... well, you'll see that too in the show," she told HuffPost.

As to what people can expect, the 30-year-old said season 2 will not be so different from the first.

"It's still funny. Pinky girl and all my favourite people are still there, including my family and friends," she told HuffPost.

This week, Bonang shared snippets of what's to come on the show, and we think it'll be a lit season.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!! Season 2 of Being Bonang starts Friday May 4th, 19:30 on 1 Magic... let's have some fun!!🥂👌☺️😈🔥 #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/lwq6g8Kf8W — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 30, 2018

The show, which Bonang says will also show the aftermath of her breakup with rapper AKA, airs on channel 103 from 7.30pm.