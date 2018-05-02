EDITION
    02/05/2018 15:12 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    It's D-Day For Khabonina's New Reality Show 'Fix My Love'

    The show airs on BET channel 129 from 9.30pm.

    Khabonina/Instagram
    Khabonina Qubeka.

    BET's new reality series "Fix My Love" is here, and comes with the promise to set lovers in difficulty onto the path of mending their broken hearts.

    Presented by actress Khabonina Qubeka, the show will take viewers into the lives of couples showing us their relationship struggles, delving deep into what drove them to a low point, and finally allowing them to talk through their issues.

    With each episode, after the couples' intimate introspections, they are then sent off on a "one night to save your life" mission. They go on a dinner date to explore whether or not they can fix their love. There will be intense discussions, burning questions and interesting twists that await them, as they decide if they will give their love another chance, or face reality and call it quits.

    The show airs on BET channel 129 from 9.30pm and features the support of clinical psychologist and counsellor Dr Khosi Jiyane.

    Khabonina said she was ready to bare all and bring honesty to the show.

    Viewers are excited for the debut.

