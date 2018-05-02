It's D-Day For Khabonina's New Reality Show 'Fix My Love'

BET's new reality series "Fix My Love" is here, and comes with the promise to set lovers in difficulty onto the path of mending their broken hearts.

Presented by actress Khabonina Qubeka, the show will take viewers into the lives of couples showing us their relationship struggles, delving deep into what drove them to a low point, and finally allowing them to talk through their issues.

#Today ... on set of my HOT NEW REALITY SHOW #FixMyLove coming to YOU via @BET_Africa from the 02nd of May !



.. because LOVE is all we really are 😉 pic.twitter.com/2UVXfuk2fO — KHABONINA™ (@Khabonina_Q) April 19, 2018

With each episode, after the couples' intimate introspections, they are then sent off on a "one night to save your life" mission. They go on a dinner date to explore whether or not they can fix their love. There will be intense discussions, burning questions and interesting twists that await them, as they decide if they will give their love another chance, or face reality and call it quits.

The wait for Fix My Love is almost over! Our gorgeous host @Khabonina_Q will take us and a select group of couples in troubled relationships on a journey towards putting the love back into their unions from 💔 to ❤️. Are you ready for #FixMyLoveBET ? pic.twitter.com/yrfbqwuXQh — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) April 19, 2018

The show airs on BET channel 129 from 9.30pm and features the support of clinical psychologist and counsellor Dr Khosi Jiyane.

Khabonina said she was ready to bare all and bring honesty to the show.

It's about to get LIT 🔥 apha Kwa #FixMyLove via @BET_Africa 🤸🏾‍♀️ !!! The count down has officially begun ... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M0V8VyB1TJ — KHABONINA™ (@Khabonina_Q) April 20, 2018

Viewers are excited for the debut.