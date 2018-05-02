Magistrate lambasts men accused of Moses Mabhida Stadium hooliganism

A Durban magistrate has lambasted three men, arrested in connection with violence that broke out two weeks ago during a Nedbank Cup semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium, saying that they had damaged the reputation of the city and the country.

"Sport lovers everywhere say they will not attend sporting functions because of what they witnessed at Moses Mabhida Stadium on that fateful day," magistrate Mahomed Motala said when the three men appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

You must give careful thought [to] what your actions have resulted in. Reflect on the damage done [to] our country and our city.

The men had indicated through their lawyers that they intended pleading guilty.

They were granted R1,000 bail each and will appear again on May 25.

Fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars earlier in April.

Damage

Police had to use tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the unruly fans, who could be seen hurling chairs and beating security officials. Footage of the incident was widely circulated and criticised.

Siposenkosi Knowledge Memela, 35, a Savanna Park resident and truck driver, appeared in court together with John Sibongiseni Khumalo, 29, the rank manager of Klaarwater Taxi Association, and Khwezilomso Madiba, 35, a Bizana taxi driver.

A fourth accused, Phelelani Jojisa, 34, who was arrested first, is also expected to appear alongside the three men on the next date. He has been charged with pitch invasion and malicious damage to property.

Madiba is accused of assaulting a security guard during the incident, while Mamela is accused of damaging one of the television cameras.

Khumalo has been charged with public violence, malicious damage to property and pitch invasion.

There was a moment of laughter in the court, after it was alleged that he was one of the men who had paraded around the stadium with a SuperSport camera.

"If you want to take selfies, use your own camera," Motala quipped.

During a press briefing last week, eThekwini metro mayor Zandile Gumede said the damage amounted to a whopping R2.6-million.

– News24