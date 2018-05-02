'Ramaphosa Is The Trump Of SA' - Irvin Jim

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) secretary-general Irvin Jim has described President Cyril Ramaphosa as the "Donald Trump of South Africa", accusing him of selling out black people to white monopoly capital, City Press reported.

Jim attended a Workers' Day rally in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

"Cyril Ramaphosa is the Trump of South Africa. He is supervising exploitation of black labour. If he was serious about the minimum wage, he would tell those bosses to open the books so we can see how much they are making. Ramaphosa represents [white monopoly] capital in South Africa."

Jim was addressing the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) rally, held separately from the Cosatu rally held in Port Elizabeth. The rival union federation was formed following Numsa's expulsion from Cosatu.

Saftu held a march last week protesting the minimum wage of R20 per hour.

Jim reportedly accused Ramaphosa of failing the working class.

NUMSA general-secretary Irvin Jim has lashed out at Cyril Ramaphosa for what he terms his failure to ensure that government addresses the needs of the working class. Jim was addressing SAFTU's first anniversary rally in Bloemfontein. — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) May 1, 2018

While alliance leaders at the Cosatu rally defended the minimum wage in Port Elizabeth, their competition derided it in Bloemfontein.

The official May Day Rally for #SAFTU is now about to start, the federations President Mac Tshabalala is the main Speaker , NUMSA GS Irvin Jim along with his Deputy Karl Cloete are also here. pic.twitter.com/6M1Lnl6bVX — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) May 1, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa told workers in Port Elizabeth that the minimum wage was not a living wage, but that it was an important starting point.

Meanwhile, ANC leaders reportedly said the alliance should think about accepting Numsa back into the fold.

According to Daily Maverick, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said he was confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not say no, should Saftu leaders want to meet. ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane also reportedly said that the ANC would like to have Numsa back in the alliance.

But Jim reportedly reiterated his wishes for a Numsa-led political party, which he said should happen next year, indicating that the union intends staying put, for now.