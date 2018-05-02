Shamba, The Lion That Attacked Its Owner, Shot Dead

The lion who attacked his owner at a private game reserve near Thabazimbi in Limpopo at the weekend was killed in the incident.

Michael Hodge, 72, the owner of Marakele Predator Centre "bottle-raised" Shamba the lion since birth. Hodge broke his jaw and sustained injuries to his neck during the attack.

WATCH: Lion Attacks Thabazimbi Game Reserve Owner

Family spokesperson Bernadette Maguire told News24 on Wednesday morning that Hodge was recovering in hospital, but he was still traumatised after the incident.

"He is very upset about the loss of Shamba and I think he is trying to put up a brave face, but he is really battling to come to terms [with] what has happened," Maguire said.

Maguire said Hodge was able to walk for the first time since the incident with the aid of a physiotherapist at Milpark hospital.

"The prognosis is looking good, provided that his infection stays under control. His wounds have been left open in order to ensure that the infection does not set into his body."

She said the family was relieved that Hodge was "okay", however, they were also traumatised by the loss of Shamba.

The family had owned Shamba for 10 years.

In a short video clip, Hodge is seen walking behind the lion in a den.

The lion quickly spots him and chases him as he runs for a metal gate. The lion then drags him into nearby bushes where he then lies motionless.

An onlooker can be heard screaming: "Somebody help, please! Oh my God!"

A couple of gunshots can also be heard in the background.

Maguire said Hodge was in Shamba's camp with tourists travelling in a vehicle with a cage on.

This was procedure, as he normally gets out of the vehicle to open the camp's gate before they drive out, she said.

"Someone outside the camp will then take Shamba's attention off so that he walks away from the vehicle and the gate. Mike does this regularly. Shamba mysteriously turned around on Saturday."

A staff member outside of the camp shot and killed Shamba to save Hodge's life.

Hodge and his wife are originally from Britain and opened the reserve park in 2010.

Maguire said no form of hunting was permitted at the park.

She said Hodge was well aware of the dangers of owning a lion park and the incident caught him by surprise.

