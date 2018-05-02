EDITION
    • LIFESTYLE
    02/05/2018 06:32 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Try These Healthy Alternatives To Your Kid's Favourite Foods

    Because they can't live off hot dogs (even though they might try).

    Getty Images

    There's no doubt that feeding your kids well can be a challenge.

    There's the fussy eating, which is no joke. There's their occasional refusal to sit at the table (are you even really a parent until you've chased a toddler around the living room, begging him or her to try some eggs?). And when you do find a food your kid loves, there's a good chance it's all they will ever want to eat again (can a child live off hot dogs, though?).

    But with childhood obesity rates nearly tripling over the last 30 years, and new research that finds children are the biggest consumers of ultra-processed foods, it's important to make sure our kids are eating nutritious, healthy meals ... even if all they want to eat is pizza.

    Luckily, there are tons of great and yummy-looking alternatives out there. And we rounded some up for you.

    Here are some healthy alternatives to classic kid favourites that look just as tasty as the originals:

    1. Spaghetti squash tater tots

    Listotic

    Try these if your kids love: Tater tots

    Get the recipe:Listotic

    2. Cinnamon apple chips

    Carrie's Experimental Kitchen

    Try these if your kids love: Gummy fruit snacks

    Get the recipe:Carrie's Experimental Kitchen

    3. Oven fried chicken

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Try these if your kids love: Fried chicken

    Get the recipe:The Food Network

    4. Balsamic grilled carrot dogs (yes, really!)

    Well Vegan

    Try these if your kids love: Hot dogs

    Get the recipe:Well Vegan

    5. Quinoa pizza bites

    Live Well Bake Often

    Try these if your kids love: Pizza, pizza pockets, pizza bites

    Get the recipe: Live Well Bake Often

    6. Baked shells with winter squash

    Martha Stewart

    Try these if your kids love: Mac and cheese

    Get the recipe: Martha Stewart

    7. Loaded veggie grilled cheese sandwiches

    The Dreaming Foodie

    Try these if your kids love: Grilled cheese

    Get the recipe:The Dreaming Foodie

    8. Homemade alphabet soup

    Genius Kitchen

    Try this if your kids love: Canned alphabet soup

    Get the recipe:Genius Kitchen

    9. Whole wheat blueberry pancakes with maple yogurt sauce

    Pop Sugar

    Try these if your kids love: Pancakes

    Get the recipe:Pop Sugar

    10. Chocolate banana frozen yogurt bark

    My Fussy Eater

    Try this if your kid loves: Ice cream

    Get the recipe:My Fussy Eater

