3 Reasons Why De Lille Thinks She Should Not Be Sacked

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has argued that the reasons the city's caucus tabled a motion of no confidence in her were not properly motivated, and that the DA's federal executive had not properly interrogated the matter before allowing the vote to proceed.

The arguments form part of De Lille's written submissions to the DA's executive on why she should not resign as Cape Town's mayor.

De Lille posted her written submissions to Twitter on Thursday morning. The party's executive is expected to meet at the weekend to debate the submissions, after which it will decide on her fate.

This follows a successful motion of no confidence in De Lille brought by members of her own party in the city's caucus last week.

See my submissions to the DA Fedex here following the latest #DeLille #MONC pic.twitter.com/IvYQ9ggUGi — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 3, 2018

Here are the main arguments formulated in De Lille's written submissions:

1. De Lille believes the DA's federal executive did not properly consider or interrogate the reasons for bringing a motion of no confidence in her before allowing the local caucus to proceed with the vote. She said the reasons listed by the caucus motivating her removal lack detail.

For example, De Lille says the party codes that she stands accused of breaching are unspecified, and that it was not explained how she violated the conditions of her suspension.

2. De Lille denied allegations that she had interfered in recruitment processes for the city, saying an independent investigation exonerated her.

Here is last part of of my submissions to the DA's Fedex following the latest #DeLille #MONC pic.twitter.com/ujTjDLMkun — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 3, 2018

She also denied that she brought the party into disrepute through various media statements, saying these were made to defend herself from attacks made by other DA members and party leaders.

"I only responded to comments and statements by other DA party members, and I have a right to defend myself against those wishing to tarnish my reputation and my integrity," she said.

3. De Lille requested that members of the federal executive, including party leader Mmusi Maimane, recuse themselves from the proceedings — because according to her, they are biased.

The members are: Maimane, Natasha Mazzone, Mike Walters, James Selfe and Bonginkosi Madikizela.