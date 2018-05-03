Absa Latest Major Client To Dump Embattled KPMG

Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) board will not recommend reappointment of KPMG as one of its joint auditors, the company said in a statement.

Barclays, which owns ABSA, is yet another in the list of major corporations that have cut ties with the "captured" multinational.

"The appointment of KPMG as external auditors of BAGL will cease on completion of the statutory and regulatory audit and reporting matters relating to the 2017 financial year, which is expected to take effect by approximately 31 May 2018," the statement read.

Other major clients that have dumped KPMG include Telkom and Wits University.

KPMG released a statement in which it noted Barclays' decision.

"We are disappointed by, but fully accept, the decision. We are very proud of the work that we have performed for Barclays Africa Group over many years, and of the diligence and professionalism of the team who served them," KPMG said.

"We are confident the steps we are taking to change the firm are the right steps to restore trust in KPMG, and we remain resolute in our determination to achieve this goal."

This article previously stated that Standard Bank was one of the clients that had left KPMG. This is not the case and we regret the error.