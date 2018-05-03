EDITION
    ENTERTAINMENT
    03/05/2018 12:40 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Here They Are! Meet The Top 12 Miss SA Finalists

    The finale will take place on May 27, and Bonang Matheba will host.

    Duenna Mambana

    Come May 27, Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden will relinquish her crown to the new queen at the diamond celebration of the pageant.

    On Thursday, the top 12 finalists were announced during a cocktail event at the Maslow Hotel in Time Square, Tshwane.

    Here's who made the cut:

    Akile Khoza (23) from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, who is studying for her Masters in neuroscience at Stellenbosch University.

    Anzelle van Staden (24), from Centurion, Gauteng, has a BComm degree from the University of Pretoria and is currently a full-time model.

    Bryoni Govender (21), from Kempton Park, Gauteng, is a third-year LLB student at the University of Johannesburg.

    Daniellë de Jager (20) from Benoni, Gauteng, is currently studying biokinetics at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

    Karishma Ramdev (23), from Chatsworth, KZN, is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Pretoria.

    Margo Fargo (25), originally from Heidedal in Free State, has a BSc consumer sciences honours degree and is a co-founder of a nonprofit organisation.

    Noxolo Ndebele (24), from Pinetown in KZN, has a BComm Acc degree and currently works as a financial controller.

    Tamarin Bensch (25), originally from Bedfordview in Gauteng but now living in Somerset West, works in property management and interior renovations.

    Tamaryn Green (23), from Paarl in Western Cape, is in her final year of medicine at the University of Cape Town.

    Thandokazi Mfundisi (23), from East London in Eastern Cape, is a final-year LLB student at Fort Hare.

    Tharina Botes (21), from Roodepoort, Gauteng, is a first-year BComm marketing and business degree student at Damelin and a part-time model.

    Thulisa Keyi (26), originally from East London in Eastern Cape but who now lives in Gauteng, is currently doing articles at KPMG after graduating from the University of Cape Town.

    The 12 will take the stage in the finale on May 27 to compete for the coveted crown.

    This year the Miss SA organisation celebrates 60 years, and has promised a celebration like no other.

    Media personality Bonang Matheba will host the finale, which will be held at the Time Square Arena.

