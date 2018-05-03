Here They Are! Meet The Top 12 Miss SA Finalists

Come May 27, Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden will relinquish her crown to the new queen at the diamond celebration of the pageant.

On Thursday, the top 12 finalists were announced during a cocktail event at the Maslow Hotel in Time Square, Tshwane.

We went on a nationwide search for our #MissSA2018 and South Africa did not disappoint! Join us on the 3rd of May, 2018 when we will reveal who your #MissSA2018 top 12 are and start the countdown to the crown. pic.twitter.com/gG2MRH6xsj — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) April 30, 2018

Here's who made the cut:

Akile Khoza (23) from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, who is studying for her Masters in neuroscience at Stellenbosch University.

Akhile Khoza (24) Nuroscience student from Capetown says she wants to bring beauty and brains and be a beacon of hope for those coming from disadvantages backgrounds pic.twitter.com/zpn9CWGLYG — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Anzelle van Staden (24), from Centurion, Gauteng, has a BComm degree from the University of Pretoria and is currently a full-time model.

Anezelle van Staden (25) says she wants to empower the next generation #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/3iZYNdsLo0 — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Bryoni Govender (21), from Kempton Park, Gauteng, is a third-year LLB student at the University of Johannesburg.

Brayoni Govender (21) from Johannesburg says as an aspiring attorney she advocates for equal rights & wants to use the Miss SA platform to reach more people. #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/YiwmGFPpEK — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Daniellë de Jager (20) from Benoni, Gauteng, is currently studying biokinetics at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

From Benoni Daniella de Jager (20) says she wants to encourage girls to pursue all their dreams. #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/KnqbpvNurs — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Karishma Ramdev (23), from Chatsworth, KZN, is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Pretoria.

From KZN 5th year Medical student Karishma Ramsey (23) says she's an absolute realist pic.twitter.com/pfgeSJ6RMW — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Margo Fargo (25), originally from Heidedal in Free State, has a BSc consumer sciences honours degree and is a co-founder of a nonprofit organisation.

From the Free State Margo Fargo (23) says she's diverse authentic & unapologetic to tell her story. #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/qnYfYaBQ0J — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Noxolo Ndebele (24), from Pinetown in KZN, has a BComm Acc degree and currently works as a financial controller.

From Kwanongoma in KZN Noxolo Ndebele (23) says she's inspirational and relatable. pic.twitter.com/cWZkGr1B2m — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Tamarin Bensch (25), originally from Bedfordview in Gauteng but now living in Somerset West, works in property management and interior renovations.

Tamarin Bensch (25) From Capetown says she has a Sotho name Mathabo & lives by the quote 'Everything happens for a reason' #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/3UQFw6fpNP — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Tamaryn Green (23), from Paarl in Western Cape, is in her final year of medicine at the University of Cape Town.

6th year medical student Tamaryn Green (23) From Paarl says her role model is her dad because of his strength,wisdom & support. #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/dxxoYzuZDQ — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Thandokazi Mfundisi (23), from East London in Eastern Cape, is a final-year LLB student at Fort Hare.

From East London LLB student Thandokazi Mfundisi (23) says she's a woman who speaks in her voice & a representative of her generation #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/fMz4UsMzkK — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Tharina Botes (21), from Roodepoort, Gauteng, is a first-year BComm marketing and business degree student at Damelin and a part-time model.

From Roodeport BCom Marketing student Tharina Botes (21) says her height doesn't match her shoe size. Her message to the youth is realizing its potential to transform South Africa. #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/qkVRLPoUKK — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

Thulisa Keyi (26), originally from East London in Eastern Cape but who now lives in Gauteng, is currently doing articles at KPMG after graduating from the University of Cape Town.

From East London Thulisa Keyi (26) says she's a nerd. She says she's relatable and would inspire South Africa #MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/sC2naEDEqx — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) May 3, 2018

The 12 will take the stage in the finale on May 27 to compete for the coveted crown.

This year the Miss SA organisation celebrates 60 years, and has promised a celebration like no other.

Media personality Bonang Matheba will host the finale, which will be held at the Time Square Arena.