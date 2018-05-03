EDITION
    • NEWS
    03/05/2018 10:36 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Sandra Bullock Stalker Found Dead

    Corbett was arrested inside Bullock's residence in June 2014.

    • Channel 24
    Phil McCarten / Reuters
    Actress Sandra Bullock attends the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Los Angeles January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

    A man, who was previously charged for breaking into Sandra Bullock's house in 2014, was found dead after a 5-hour stand-off with a SWAT team.

    According to NBC Los Angeles, Joshua James Corbett died on Wednesday of a self-inflicted injury after refusing to leave his house when police showed up to arrest him.

    LAPD did not disclose as to why they wanted to arrest Corbett but later confirmed to E! News that the man claimed to have a weapon and threatened to kill them, resulting in a request for SWAT personnel.

    After trying to coax Corbett out of the building for 5-hours the SWAT team went in to find the 42-year-old dead of a self-inflicted wound that was reportedly not the result of a gunshot.

    Corbett was arrested inside Bullock's residence in June 2014. The Gravity star was forced to hide in her closet and directed police through her home in a 15-minute emergency services call.

    Corbett pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary, stalking and possession of a stockpile of weapons at the time.

