[WATCH] Somizi In A Rare Conversation About His Savings And Investments

SO much has been said and written about the media personality SomGaga - from his new bae to his new beach home and new season of his reality TV show. What we hardly see is Somizi Mhlongo, the ambitious, spiritual, focused businessperson with a keen interest in investment - property investment to be precise.

Here, we see a not-so-flamboyant, not-so-in-your-face, dare we say... serious and chilled Somizi talking about his property investments:

Here we see Somizi weighing in on the very thorny subject of saving money and investing in the stock market or cryptocurrency.

Here Somizi gives his tips for saving and limiting his weekly spending:

Of course, we still LOVE the 'Woo shem' SomGaga. You can now watch uninterrupted episodes of his fabulous life in the first season of Living the Dream with Somizi.

Plus, you can watch the extended, uncensored version of the eagerly awaited Comedy Central Roast of Somizi (exclusively) on Showmax on 8 May 2018. Keep up to date on www.facebook.com/ShowmaxOnline and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram @ShowmaxOnline.