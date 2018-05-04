New Nature Series 'The Wild Ones' Will Have You Laughing... And Crying

A new wildlife series is coming to Mnet this Sunday and promises to be a firm favourite among animal lovers.

"The Wild Ones" entails 13 episodes of locally produced stories about interesting animals in their natural habitat.

@MNet has unveiled a brand new series, The Wild Ones which starts on Sunday May 6 at 3pm.#mnetlocal@HuffPostSA — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) April 24, 2018

The series will also profile wildlife champions behind the scenes; from the heartwarming stories of the dedicated team at the Rhino Orphanage who care for rhino orphans that lost their mothers to poaching, to the people who work at Africa's premier aquarium as they continue the legacy and prepare for the impending reopening of a major exhibit.

The first 3 episodes of @MNet

New series, The Wild Ones, will feature the Rhino Orphanage.#MNetLocal pic.twitter.com/CRuzbuvx9C — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) April 24, 2018

It also aims to show the difference people can make in safeguarding those under threat, from individual animals of great importance to entire species on the brink of extinction.

Prepare to go on a never-before-seen journey, as the series covers a range of animals on land, air and sea.

The show is the brainchild of the production house, Homebrew Films.

"The Wild Ones" premieres on Channel 101 this Sunday from 4pm.