EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/05/2018 12:13 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    New Nature Series 'The Wild Ones' Will Have You Laughing... And Crying

    The show premieres on channel 101 this Sunday from 4pm.

    Twitter
    Scenes from the upcoming Mnet series, "The Wild Ones".

    A new wildlife series is coming to Mnet this Sunday and promises to be a firm favourite among animal lovers.

    "The Wild Ones" entails 13 episodes of locally produced stories about interesting animals in their natural habitat.

    The series will also profile wildlife champions behind the scenes; from the heartwarming stories of the dedicated team at the Rhino Orphanage who care for rhino orphans that lost their mothers to poaching, to the people who work at Africa's premier aquarium as they continue the legacy and prepare for the impending reopening of a major exhibit.

    It also aims to show the difference people can make in safeguarding those under threat, from individual animals of great importance to entire species on the brink of extinction.

    Prepare to go on a never-before-seen journey, as the series covers a range of animals on land, air and sea.

    The show is the brainchild of the production house, Homebrew Films.

    "The Wild Ones" premieres on Channel 101 this Sunday from 4pm.

    MORE:EntertainmentThe Wild OnesTV and Film