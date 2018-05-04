Siyasanga Kobese And Thobani Mseleni Will Be Laid To Rest Next Week

Singer and actress Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni will be laid to rest in Eastern Cape next weekend, following their passing in a horror car crash on Saturday.
The duo died alongside TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and his girlfriend, Tumi Morake.
Thanks for the clarity... unfortunately my sister shares the same name as a celebrity which is why people were so quick to attack without asking questions from the person who posted. Wilheminah Itumeleng Masesi Morake was my sister and Skhumbuzo's gf.
Siyasanga's memorial service has been scheduled next Tuesday at the Newtown Music Factory (previously the Bassline) from 1pm.
Sadly the time has come for us to bid farewell to Songstress, Actress & Friend.
Memorial and Funeral Service of Siyasanga Kobese.
Date: 08 May 2018. Venue: Newtown Music Factory (Bassline) Time: 13H00 #RipSiyasangaKobese
On Saturday, Siya's friends, family and colleagues will bid her a final farewell in her hometown, Queenstown, where she will be buried.
Details of the Funeral are as follows:
Date: Saturday, 12 May 2018
Place: Queenstown
Thobani's memorial service will be the following day at the Market Theatre.
#RIPThobani MEMORIAL SERVICE
Gonna miss your hilarious voice notes, your stupid lack of control for your liquor and the never ending spirit of wanting to WIN Thobani!! #RIPThobani #RIPAkhumzi #RIPSiya