    04/05/2018 06:08 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Siyasanga Kobese And Thobani Mseleni Will Be Laid To Rest Next Week

    Both services will be held in Johannesburg, but they will be buried in Eastern Cape.

    Thobani/Instagram
    Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni.

    Singer and actress Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni will be laid to rest in Eastern Cape next weekend, following their passing in a horror car crash on Saturday.

    The duo died alongside TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and his girlfriend, Tumi Morake.

    Siyasanga's memorial service has been scheduled next Tuesday at the Newtown Music Factory (previously the Bassline) from 1pm.

    On Saturday, Siya's friends, family and colleagues will bid her a final farewell in her hometown, Queenstown, where she will be buried.

    Thobani's memorial service will be the following day at the Market Theatre.

