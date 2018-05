NEWS & POLITICS

WATCH: #KaraboMokoena's Family And Friend : 'We Just Want To Know What Happened That Night'

Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe, was this week to 32 years in prison in the South Gauteng High Court. Her best friend, Stephanie Leong, and sister, Bontle Mokoena, say they have found peace, but still wonder what really happened to their loved one on that fateful night.