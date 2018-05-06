EDITION
    06/05/2018 13:27 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Elderly Woman Dies After Fire In Informal Settlement Near Jeppe, 100 Homeless

    The fire was alleged to have started when a couple was fighting and - during the altercation - a candle tipped over.

    simonkr via Getty Images
    File.

    An elderly woman has died and over 100 people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in the Denver informal settlement near Jeppe, the City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services said on Sunday.

    The body of a woman in her early 80s was found after fire-fighting efforts were completed, said the service's spokesperson Nana Radebe in a statement.

    About 100 shacks were burnt out in the fire on Saturday night.

    Radebe said that the fire was alleged to have started when a couple was fighting and - during the altercation - a candle tipped over.

    By Sunday at 12:00, the disaster management officials had registered 112 affected people for whom assistance was being provided.

    News24

    • News24
