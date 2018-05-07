9 Gift Ideas For Mother's Day Under R300

Mother's Day is around the corner, and showing your mum some appreciation doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.

We have rounded up nine gifts you can get for your mother in South Africa for under R300.

1. Personalised Remember Mirror Trinket Box

The trinket box reads, "Always remember you are braver than you believe, smarter than you think & loved more than you know". The price includes free personalisation. It's wrapped in white tissue paper, placed in wood wool and packaged in a small gift box. Find it at Netflorist for R249.95.

2. Engraved jewellery

Jewellery pieces from Silvery are handcrafted from 925 sterling silver. You can personalise rings and neckpieces with a name, special date or saying. It's something your mum will always treasure. An engraved dainty ring starts from R295 and you can shop for it here.

3. Personalised chopping board

This bamboo chopping board will be engraved with your name, so your mum will remember how much you love her each time she chops up a storm in the kitchen! Find it at Netflorist for R289.95 for medium size.

4. Perfume gift set with watch from Revlon

This Unforgettable gift set contains 60ml EDT spray, 90ml perfumed body spray and a watch. Get this from takealot.com at R299.

5. Mother's Day brunch

If your mum's a foodie or you just wan to spoil her with a meal she doesn't have to prepare, brunch or lunch may be the gift you are looking for on Sunday. From around R295 per head upwards, Eat Out lists a great selection of spots around the country that you can take mama to. You can also get a few ideas from FoodBlog.

6. A large chocolate-filled hatbox

If your mum's into sweet things, this hatbox filled with a variety of chocolates may just be her thing. Find it at Netflorist for R289.95.

7. Floral monogram personalised candle

Each pillar candle measures 10cm x 13cm and is personalised with your required information. It comes gift wrapped in a gift box and sealed with a satin ribbon. You can find it at How Thoughtful for R250.

8. Geometric pattern tea pot

If your mum loves tea, add an extra treat to her teatime with this porcelain teapot. It features a heat-resistant bamboo handle, with an intricate geometric pattern that has been hand-painted all around. Get it from Woolworths at R252.19.

9. Mini cuteness in a vase

The mini Gerbera daisies are complemented by gum leaves and pink roses in a purple printed vase at R229.95. Shop for it here.

