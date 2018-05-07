EDITION
    08/05/2018 01:40 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Mahumapelo Digs In His Heels

    The North West premier would not comment to a journalist regarding his resignation, and instead outlined his plans for the year ahead.

    Gallo Images
    North West premier Supra Mahumapelo during the state of the province address in Marikana on February 25 2018.

    Embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo proceeded to outline his plans for the province leading into 2019, despite calls from his party for him to leave office.

    In an interview with eNCA's Samkele Maseko, Mahumapelo refused to comment on discussions between him and president Cyril Ramaphosa on his resignation as premier. He also proceeded to outline his intention to present his last state of the province address in 2019 — providing no indication that he will leave office before then.

    Asked of discussions with Ramaphosa and the ANC's national working committee, he said, "Ask those questions to the officials of the ANC; I'm not going to respond to them."

    "Remember we are provincial chairpersons and premiers, so we should on a regular basis be meeting with the president of the republic. I'm also a chairperson of the ANC, so there should be nothing untoward about me having a meeting with President Ramaphosa. And I don't know, because I meet him on a regular basis, why people are specifically interested in this particular meeting. As to matters you are insinuating about... I'm never mandated to speak on behalf of the NWC," he said.

    He directed questions about his resignation to the presidency.

    "We will be urging our people tomorrow to make sure the stability now in our province, we must maintain it. We will be calling upon them to strengthen out community structures. My responsibility tomorrow is to give that particular budget speech of the premier's office and from there do the implementation," he said.

    "Next year, January or February, is to present the last state of the province address for the fifth administration. Tomorrow will also be telling our people of our province how we will be preparing a handover process for the sixth administration ... We are winding down our work."

    MORE:PoliticsSupra Mahumapelo