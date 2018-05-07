Mahumapelo's Fate: Could A Deal Be On The Cards?

The ANC's top brass may be willing to strike a deal with embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, allowing him to stay on as ANC chairperson in the province if he steps down as premier.

A source close to party leaders in the province said Mahumapelo remains defiant, and his supporters have been rallying ANC members in north West for two weeks to oppose his removal.

"We believe there might be a deal that is being worked on; a compromise deal demanded by Mahumapelo. He will step down as premier on his own terms, but he wants to remain as [chairperson] of the ANC in the province," the source said.

An ANC member privy to negotiations said the matter is "complicated".

#ANCKZN Delegates at the KwaDukuza regional conference sing pro former President Jacob Zuma song, "wenzen' uZuma?" They also ask what has Supra Mahumapelo, North West ANC chair & Premier done? The 7th KwaDukuza regional conference is underway.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/i7nwzoQcwY — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) May 5, 2018

"Nobody has made up their mind on how to go forward. There are a number of options on the table, but we cannot say at this stage what will happen," she said.

The ANC's national working committee is expected to meet on Monday, when the matter will likely be discussed.

City Press reported at the weekend that the committee discussed placing the entire North West provincial government under administration and dissolving the provincial ANC executive, while a special meeting of the party's national executive committee will be a last resort.

Mahumapelo's supporters told HuffPost last week that a decision to have the premier removed is a "stunt to kick out" party leaders who did not support President Cyril Ramaphosa. They vowed to fight the decision.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment.