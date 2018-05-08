"Black People Don't Do Suicide" – Shockers People With Mental Illnesses Hear

People living with mental illnesses are revealing the most hurtful things others have said about their conditions on Twitter.

From comments that suggest it's all in their heads, to beliefs about mental illnesses being something that only affects a certain race, here are some top posts from the hashtag:

"That stuff's for white people, be serious"....translation from my mother tongue.#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/RBzxjgPgDE — A & D (@ThaboRafapa) May 6, 2018

When I had an ectopic pregnancy and was told i didn't need help via counselling as I couldn't be depressed over something that wasn't even a baby #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — Carly (@curly_wurly85) May 6, 2018

#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness Just try to think positive for once, it's all in your head — Sophie D. (@Sophie9131) May 6, 2018

After a panic attack at work - a week after I came back from being on the sick with anxiety and depression;



Boss: 'you can't do that, stuff like that scares people. You can't do that'



I pity his wife who he told me has the same illness#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/2PmKlvzCBB — Alessandra (@Pinksandi) May 6, 2018

#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness lazy, fat and stupid and attention seeker etc x — Boss Army (@BossArmy5) May 6, 2018

When my ex found me unconscious after I tried to kill myself, he smacked me around and then yelled "BLACK PEOPLE DON'T DO SUICIDE!" #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/DNUIc5lgSS — Lynette the Threat (@nikkiLynette) May 8, 2018

"Please stop having panic attacks in public, you're embarrassing me" - my then fiance, who handled my panic attacks by walking home and leaving me wherever I was alone, even at night. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/vG4tGS8XdQ — Blossom, or Cassie, but not "Cass". (@KittenFlower) May 7, 2018

While U.K. writer Hattie Gladwell — who started the hashtag — said it was a chance for those suffering from mental illness to explain how comments have hurt them, the posts were an eye-opener, and not in a very good way.

"It's incredibly sad to see the pain and stigma so many people have received, and most of the time it's from people they are close to — their partners, their families — and I think that's what hurts the most," said Cassey Chambers, operations director at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

There are a number of people who do not treat mental illness with compassion. At times, it can seem like many do not even want to try to understand, simply because they cannot relate.

She also noted a common theme — many comments sound very much the same; an indication of how some people put all mental health conditions in the same category.

Chambers told HuffPost that the stigma is very much alive, and although barriers have been broken in creating awareness about mental illnesses, "hearing comments like this, we realise that there's still a lot of work to do."

She hoped the hashtag could provide an opportunity to shine light on insensitive phrases and questions.

Those suffering from mental illness don't need to be told how to 'get better' by people who haven't struggled themselves.

"There are a number of people who do not treat mental illness with compassion. At times, it can seem like many do not even want to try to understand, simply because they cannot relate," Gladwell wrote.

"Those suffering from mental illness don't need to be told how to 'get better' by people who haven't struggled themselves. They do not need to be told their medication is a bad idea or that they should 'just go out and get some fresh air' or even worse — that they should 'just get on with it' [i.e. commit suicide]," she said.