    • POLITICS
    08/05/2018 09:35 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    BREAKING: Patricia De Lille Fired From The DA

    The DA's James Selfe announced the cessation of De Lille's party membership on Tuesday.

    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Patricia de Lille is pictured during the case between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) at the Western Cape High Court on February 13, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Patricia De Lille has been fired from the Democratic Alliance. She is also no longer mayor of Cape Town.

    Members of the party's federal executive announced on Tuesday that she will have her membership terminated.

    The DA's Natasha Mazzone said the party hoped to conclude the matter within a time period of two months.

    "We believe this was in the interests of the mayor and the party. However, instead of cooperating with the investigation, the mayor challenged the party's processes by introducing a number of interim matters...this is simply not the way our party works...there is not one set of rules for Patricia de Lille and another for the party," she said.

    "In much the same way as Jacob Zuma, she wanted her day in court, but has set up barriers to getting there. Her actions were not consistent with someone who desperately wanted to clear her name."

    The DA's constitution provides that a member ceases his or her membership when they publicly declare their intention to resign. She was fired on this basis.

