BREAKING: Patricia De Lille Fired From The DA

Patricia De Lille has been fired from the Democratic Alliance. She is also no longer mayor of Cape Town.

Members of the party's federal executive announced on Tuesday that she will have her membership terminated.

These are the reasons the DA has lost confidence in Patricia #deLille. pic.twitter.com/utLWt200jJ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 8, 2018

The DA's Natasha Mazzone said the party hoped to conclude the matter within a time period of two months.

"We believe this was in the interests of the mayor and the party. However, instead of cooperating with the investigation, the mayor challenged the party's processes by introducing a number of interim matters...this is simply not the way our party works...there is not one set of rules for Patricia de Lille and another for the party," she said.

"In much the same way as Jacob Zuma, she wanted her day in court, but has set up barriers to getting there. Her actions were not consistent with someone who desperately wanted to clear her name."

In the meanwhile, Ms #DeLille

took part in a radio interview with Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on 26 April 2018.



In the course of this interview, Ms de Lille on two occasions indicated that she intended to resign from the DA.



See the conversation below: pic.twitter.com/WvE2a3ga88 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 8, 2018

The DA's constitution provides that a member ceases his or her membership when they publicly declare their intention to resign. She was fired on this basis.

The DA Constitution provides, in section 3.5.1.2 that:



"A member ceases to be a member when he or she



3.5.1.2 publicly declares his or her intention to resign and/or publicly declares his or her resignation from the Party;" — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 8, 2018