    08/05/2018 12:04 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Here Are This Year's Sama Nominees In The Big 5 Categories

    The Samas will be held at the Sun City Superbowl on June 2.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Ricky Rick is nominated in two categories.

    With less than a month to go before the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas), the nominees for all categories have now been revealed.

    At the first nominee-announcement party back in April, organisers made the decision to release the nominees for the top five categories only this month.

    The top five categories are: Male Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Album of the Year.

    And here are the nominees:

    Male Artist of the Year:

    Female Artist of the Year:

    Duo/Group of the Year:

    Newcomer of the Year:

    Album of the Year:

    The Samas will be held at the Sun City Superbowl on June 2.

    The show will be broadcast live on SABC1.

