Here Are This Year's Sama Nominees In The Big 5 Categories

With less than a month to go before the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas), the nominees for all categories have now been revealed.

At the first nominee-announcement party back in April, organisers made the decision to release the nominees for the top five categories only this month.

The top five categories are: Male Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Album of the Year.

And here are the nominees:

Male Artist of the Year:

This category has not only brought some of the most sought after South African gentle brothers, their talent has matched up with so much finesse! It's the Male Artist of the Year category. Here's the #Nominees list...#SAMA24 Yesterday, Today,Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Qvfkd6H7mz — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 4, 2018

Female Artist of the Year:

This one is for our female superstars, your vocally gifted yet so beautiful woman crush! The title is tightly contested because all nominees are FEnominal artists in their own right. For the #SAMA24 Female Artist of the Year category, here are your #Nominees: pic.twitter.com/Ev9sV8Z26C — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 4, 2018

Duo/Group of the Year:

It takes a beautiful blend and well-mastered artistry to create music as a collective. And, these groups have excelled in that. That's why they are your #Nominees in the Duo/Group of the year category. Here they are... #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/NyORVvH5yS — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 4, 2018

Newcomer of the Year:

Breaking into the music industry is such a hard thing to do when there are so many talented artists out there. However, these #SAMA24 #Nominees for Newcomer of the year have proven they are just as good enough. #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/TAN4t58eQe — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 4, 2018

Album of the Year:

You've heard their music on your favourite radio stations and decided "I want to hear more" by purchasing their album. The competition for #SAMA24 Album of the year is between the following #Nominees pic.twitter.com/qZBSz5yv9b — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 4, 2018

The Samas will be held at the Sun City Superbowl on June 2.

The show will be broadcast live on SABC1.