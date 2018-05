Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and her beau, muso Proverb, are on holiday in Mozambique to celebrate their anniversary — and we totally love it.

The pair first connected when they were invited to work on a #ProudlySA event in February 2016. They made their relationship public only in 2017 while on a trip to Jamaica.

They shared snaps of their getaway on social media — making many green with envy.

