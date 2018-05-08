Young East Rand Teen Making Waves

The East Rand's Keneilwe Kwainete has been making waves in the design world.

According to Between 10 and 5 (The Creative Showcase), the Tembisa- born youngster started drawing when she was in Grade 3 as a hobby. He then discovered digital art through a friend.

He matriculated last year, and is taking a gap year to figure out what he wants to do.

Keneilwe uses his childhood as inspiration: "I got an opportunity to experience different cultures and how they operate and originate from — that meant a lot for me, and it inspired me in a way that made want to do something that's gonna stand out in the creative world."

The young artist is also inspired by his surroundings, and specifically the natural world.