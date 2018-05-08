EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    08/05/2018 14:04 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Young East Rand Teen Making Waves

    The Tembisa-born youngster started drawing when she was in Grade 3 as a hobby.

    http://10and5.com/2018/04/26/high-school-graduate-keneilwe-kwainete-already-making-a-mark-on-the-art-world/

    The East Rand's Keneilwe Kwainete has been making waves in the design world.

    According to Between 10 and 5 (The Creative Showcase), the Tembisa- born youngster started drawing when she was in Grade 3 as a hobby. He then discovered digital art through a friend.

    He matriculated last year, and is taking a gap year to figure out what he wants to do.

    Keneilwe uses his childhood as inspiration: "I got an opportunity to experience different cultures and how they operate and originate from — that meant a lot for me, and it inspired me in a way that made want to do something that's gonna stand out in the creative world."

    The young artist is also inspired by his surroundings, and specifically the natural world.

    http://10and5.com/
    http://10and5.com/
    http://10and5.com/
    http://10and5.com/

    MORE:artdigital artEast RandHalalaKeneilwe KwaineteTembisa